Expert shows how hair pins can help transform your indoor plants: ‘The bushiest, fullest, houseplant of your dreams’

Gardening is an acquired skill. It takes time to learn what to grow, how to grow it, where to grow it — the list goes on. But once you’ve mastered all that, how do you make your plants thrive? One TikToker might just have the answer.

The scoop

If you’ve been wanting to grow your bare vining plants into bushier ones, plant expert enthusiast Vetter Plant Co (@vetterplantco) has the solution for you.

Surprisingly, all you need for Vetter Plant Co’s super easy hack is bobby pins.

Open them up and pin the stems back into the pot at the nodes, found at the base of each leaf. Over time, these nodes will root back into the soil.

“You’ll be left with the bushiest, fullest, houseplant of your dreams,” Vetter Plant Co. says in conclusion.

How it’s helping

Most gardeners’ remedy for bare plants is to snip, water propagate, and replant. Vetter Plant Co’s fix is much more time-efficient.

Plants are great for decorating and come with many environmental benefits, even if you aren’t growing food. They absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and produce oxygen, becoming natural air purifiers.

Interacting with plants increases happiness, according to the Interactive Journal of Wellbeing. Plants spark creativity and boost productivity. Studies by Cambridge University Press and Psychiatric Research via Science Direct have shown plants mitigate symptoms of PTSD and dementia.

The Lancet Planetary Health reported that those who garden are healthier than those who don’t due to increased physical exercise and overall fiber intake.

Gardening is a great way to save money on produce. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, grocery prices have risen 2.7% in the last year, and that’s coming off of already increased prices from the previous years.

Agriculture is responsible for 11% of the world’s carbon pollution, according to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions. Gardening reduces agricultural impact on the environment by decreasing the demand for mass-produced, store-bought, and globally shipped produce since food isn’t being transported or packaged.

What everyone’s saying

The houseplant hack was met with lots of appreciation. Some backed up her tip, claiming they used the same method with paper clips, tweezers, and wooden toothpicks.

“Clever. Thank you!” one TikToker exclaimed.

“Been doing this for years. It works wonderfully,” said another.

“Awesome tip!” a third commented.

