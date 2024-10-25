Gardener shares little-known tips to grow indoor plants even if you don't have a green thumb: 'This is how I got my start'

Gardening can come with a bit of a learning curve, but luckily, you can reap from the lessons already learned by others before you. Even better, pass it along as the gift that keeps on giving.

The scoop

Self-professed plant nerd Michelle (@everydaygardeningtips) shares three amazing tips she learned from fourth-generation plant experts that make house plants the perfect go-to this holiday season.

In the video, Michelle explains how a chat with the family-owned Costa Farms team has helped her become a plant-purchasing pro.

Contrary to popular belief, you don't need to repot your houseplant as soon as you bring it home. Too much change at once can be very stressful for a plant. Instead, throw it in a decorative pot.

Especially if you're buying a plant as a gift, find one in a self-watering planter. It takes all the guesswork out of watering so the recipient doesn't have to stress about it.

"I didn't realize you could get house plants from Amazon already potted in chic self watering planters!!" Michelle exclaimed in the caption.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Last but not least, if you don't know what houseplants to get, here are three houseplants that are almost impossible to kill: ZZ plants, snake plants, and Pothos.

How it's working

Michelle's savvy self-watering planter hack is a great gifting idea with the holidays approaching, especially for those people in your life who have everything. Plant people always want more plants, and presenting someone with their first plant is also special.

You're not only giving them improved indoor air quality but the gift of health as well. One plant could ignite a hobby — you never know. Gardening and growing your own food comes with tons of mental and physical benefits.

🗣️ How much time do you spend taking care of the plants inside or outside your home?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Studies have proven that indoor plants improve our health and make us less prone to autoimmune diseases. Other studies have linked gardening to those who are more optimistic and have lower stress levels.

It can also save money on fruits and vegetables since you'll have your own extra yummy produce grown without chemical-drenched herbicides or pesticides.



💡Induction cooking the easy way

Looking for an induction option that won't break the bank? We recommend Duxtop's portable burner as the easiest way to start. Get all the convenience and health benefits of induction cooking for under $85 — no strings attached and no kitchen renovation required. Shop Now

TCD may earn a commission on products purchased through links on this page at no cost to you. Learn more about our product mission here.

What people are saying

Michelle's indoor plant hacks are great to keep in mind when buying indoor plants for yourself, friends, or family. If you're ever stumped, plants are a wonderful gift for all occasions.

"This is how I got my start in landscaping plants!" a follower wrote.

"Love Costa Farms," said another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.