Crafter reveals genius hack to organize junk drawer with old pill bottles: 'Love the creativity and organization'

It's a quick and easy way to bring some order to your personal chaos.

Even those at the top of their recycling game miss a few things here and there. One item that slips most people's minds is empty prescription bottles. However, one Reddit user found a practical and surprisingly satisfying hack to help you stay organized and help Mother Earth.

In a post on the r/upcycling subreddit, the user shared a creative way to repurpose pill bottles as mini organizers for smaller household items such as screws, pushpins, and paper clips. The bottles are arranged upright on a crafty, makeshift wall-mounted pegboard. Each is clearly labeled and easy to access.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster also repurposes boxes that glasses come in as organizational trays on the same board. If you don't have a pegboard, this organization hack can also transform any junk drawer into a cleaner, more functional storage system.

It's an ingenious solution and a great example of upcycling, which is the practice of giving items you would normally throw away a second life. In this case, the OP gets organized without spending a single cent on specialty containers.

It's a quick and easy way to bring some order to your personal chaos. Repurposing items instead of throwing them away also means less waste. It keeps plastics out of landfills and waterways. That plastic doesn't break down for hundreds of years, and it sheds harmful microplastics as it does.

Others have repurposed pill bottles into safety kits and plant propagators. Solutions like this also promote a circular economy, a system that focuses on reuse, which means less waste and strains fewer resources.

If you'd like to take your recycling a step further, organizations like ThredUp, Trashie, and GotSneakers offer new ways to recycle or repurpose everything from worn-out clothing to old shoes.

Other Redditors were thankful for the OP's hack.

"My dog takes a lot of medication, and I have ton of pill bottles each month, maybe I can do something similar, thanks for sharing!" one commented.

"This is honestly a really good setup, and one of the better ones I've seen. Great job! Love the creativity and organization!" another user raved.

Sometimes the best solutions are staring you right in the face.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.