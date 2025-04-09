Gardener shares ingenious hack for reusing old pill bottles: 'That's a good idea'

If you've ever thought of propagating plants but haven't had the right plant pots, a user on Reddit suggested a brilliant way to bring new life to old medication bottles.

The scoop

Medication bottles are the perfect vessels for propagating and growing new plants, as it turns out. A post made on the r/Propagation subreddit shows a picture of the classic orange pill bottles, now home to the cuttings of several new plants.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor said, "I knew I hoarded old pill bottles for a reason," and it can't be denied that the small containers are just the right size for growing cuttings.

Many houseplants root well in water, such as "begonias, coleus, polka-dot-plant, ivies and philodendrons," according to the Missouri Botanical Garden. Cuttings can be taken from the plant and left in water, where roots will form, ready to be planted. It is a great way to share houseplants with your loved ones or simply to fill your home with more free plants.

How it's helping

Not only is propagating a great way to save money on houseplants, but this hack is also a smart tip for reducing plastic waste.

A pill bottle usually ends up in the trash or recycling bin after the prescription has ended, but reusing it in this way means it will take longer to be discarded. Reducing waste reduces overcrowding in landfills and protects the ocean from plastic pollution.

While the medication bottle will probably end up being recycled eventually, getting more use out of it will increase its life cycle. It's handy to know your options when it comes to recycling to ensure your effort is having the impact you intend.

From getting paid for your old Hydroflasks to earning cash from Trashie for recycling textiles, the benefits of looking after the environment are far-reaching.

What everyone's saying

One Reddit user commented, "Been wondering what to do with all mine. Thanks."

Someone else offered an alternative propagating jar: "I just started putting mine in shot glasses that have been unused for years."

In response, the original poster said, "That's a good idea! I personally don't own any shot glasses but I may hit up goodwill! I need more containers for cuttings."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.