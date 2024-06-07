Woman shares unique idea for repurposing thrifted floor lamp: 'That is so smart'

"Who's on their way to thrift an old floor lamp?"

What's fun about thrifting is the imagination that comes with it. With upcycling, mending, and rehab as options, the sky is the limit — even when it comes to your plants.

The scoop

TikToker and secondhand-savvy Lindsey (@therurallegend) shows how to get your garden a little closer to the sun with an $8 thrifted floor lamp.

After cutting away the cord and the socket, Lindsey used zip ties to attach a wire basket to the top. Then she added a coco liner and filled it with soil and all of her annuals, including some that will cascade over the edges for drama.

It's an easy DIY upcycle and a beautiful addition to any garden, porch, or patio.

"Who's on their way to thrift an old floor lamp?" Lindsey asked in the caption.

How it's helping

This is a super cheap and fun way to enhance the look of your garden without breaking the bank. It's also unique and looks great; the compliments will come flooding in.

On top of that, thrifting reduces waste by giving items a second life, which is a huge help to cooling our planet.

Generating less waste by reusing and recycling helps minimize contributions to landfills, which create toxic gases like methane. It also protects our waterways and oceans from pollution, which directly affects weather patterns and our food supply. In this case, the thrifter kept metal from entering landfills and needing decades to decompose.

If you're on the opposite end of the spectrum and are looking to get rid of things, the good news is you can make money while doing it. Whether it's clothes, sneakers, electronics, or household items, there's a way to make cash while creating some space.

What everyone's saying

The post was met with appreciation. There was some concern about the pedestal tipping over due to the weather. The good thing is most of these older lamps are pretty heavy. However, if you live in a high-wind area with lots of storms, the weight of the lamp might be something to take into consideration.

The one in the video is made from wrought iron, and Lindsey says it "hasn't tipped over. We live in a wind tunnel."

"Love this! Beautiful," one TikToker exclaimed.

"That is so smart!" said another.

