Homeowner shares photo after making clever use of old cookie jar: 'How cute is that?'

A savvy Redditor showed off the sweet change they made to a common kitchen container in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

At first glance, the photo appears to capture a close-up of a fresh strawberry on a kitchen counter. The object is actually a "$2 vintage cookie jar that was missing its lid," the OP wrote.

A jar without a lid won't keep those cookies fresh very long and would invite hungry pests.

Luckily, the OP realized that repurposing this container created the perfect plant holder and the illusion of a real fruit.

The r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit features many secondhand finds, from a copper vase to a watchmaker's cabinet bought for less than $10. The cute $2 cookie jar easily takes things further by being a successful example of upcycling — the process of creating new products from used items that are of equal or higher quality/value than the original.

So, it's no surprise that thrifting has become a vital part of a circular economy aimed to reduce the over 2 billion metric tons of global waste humans produce annually, according to the United Nations Environment Programme. Homes can also be further decluttered by reselling items for store credit and other rewards.

Additionally, the thrifted cookie jar conversion shows why a broken or incomplete item often has continued potential use.

For example, a used cheese shaker top can convert a mason jar into an easy travel drink holder. Once the candle is gone, ornate holiday candle lids make great fancy drink coasters all year long. Tired of plastic bags at the grocery? Use old T-shirts to create reusable shopping bags instead.

Less decomposing matter in landfills, oceans, and blight on hiking trails means less heat-trapping carbon in the atmosphere. Reduced consumption cuts back on the demand for more production, thus reducing raw material, water, and energy waste.

For example, production of a single cotton shirt can consume over 700 gallons of water, according to Fort Bend Women's Center.

Per the United Nations, it would only take a 5.4 degree Fahrenheit temperature increase for mammals to lose half their habitat. Therefore, the connection between upcycling existing items and enjoying a cooler, cleaner, and biodiverse planet is apparent.

Other Redditors loved the OP's idea.

One user exclaimed, "So clever! I love it."

"Scrolling past this, I legit thought it was a real strawberry," one user admitted.

Another Redditor praised, "How cute is that? I absolutely love this!"

