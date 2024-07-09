Woman shares 'genius' hack to easily make reusable bags from old T-shirts: 'This would be so good for produce bags'

A nifty hack has demonstrated how to turn any old T-shirt into a sturdy, reusable tote in minutes, with no sewing required.

The scoop

Here's how it works: First, lay your T-shirt flat and cut off the sleeves. Next, cut strips about 3 inches to 4 inches long along the bottom hem. Then, cut out the neckline to create your bag handles.

Now for the fun part — tie the bottom strips together, going first in one direction, then the other. Then tie the top strip of each pair to the bottom strip of the pair next to it, creating a crisscross effect. Finally, flip your creation inside out, and voila — you've got yourself a one-of-a-kind, eco-friendly tote.

The genius behind this idea is Virginia's very own Re-Boot thrift store (@reboot_with_riverrock on Instagram). As they put it in the video's caption, "This DIY no sew tshirt bag is cute, sustainable, customizable, and you only need two things... a tshirt and some scissors!!"

How it's helping

Not only does this trick save you the 10 cents per disposable bag many stores now charge, it also rescues an old shirt from the landfill and gives it new life. Talk about a win-win.

By choosing to reuse, you're actively reducing the demand for planet-polluting plastic bags. Did you know the average American family takes home almost 1,500 plastic shopping bags a year? While they seem convenient in the moment, these bags take centuries to decompose and often end up in our oceans, harming marine life.

But when you BYOB (bring your own bag) using this T-shirt trick, you're not just saving money and decluttering your closet. You're taking part in a movement toward a cleaner, healthier future for all.

What people are saying

The response to this hack has been positive.

One commenter wrote, "ur telling me i have 978 potential bags hanging in my closet rn."

Others raved, "This is a perfect alternative to those plastic produce bags" and "ooo this would be so good for produce bags." Another added, "you are actually a genius."

So, grab an old tee and get crafty. Mother Earth (and your wallet) will thank you.

