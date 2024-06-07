Clever cat owner shares genius hack to create additional home storage out of old litter containers: 'I love it'

These pails can be used for garden pots, storage, chicken nest boxes, and more.

Don't toss your litter containers — they're super easy to upcycle.

A Reddit user on r/upcycling shared their clever trick to upcycle old cat litter containers.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Two photos reveal the old litter bucket's transformation into a dirty towel hamper that the OP conveniently hung behind their washer using simple household tools.

The user described their process in the comments, saying, "I covered it with contact paper that I had laying around. I put a binder ring through one of the holes where the handle used to be and I screwed a large hook into the wall where it hangs so I can easily remove it when needed."

Cats need a lot of litter. Depending on how many cats they have, pet owners can expect to use anywhere from 28 to 40 pounds of litter every month, per Catster. Litter is often sold in plastic containers, like Purina's Tidy Cats, and may not be easily recycled.

Purina's website suggests "check[ing] to see if your local community accepts this item. Not all municipalities can recycle the pail due to its size, but you can now reuse your pail by purchasing a pail refill bag at participating retailers."

So, while you can refill your Purina pail, how can you upcycle your extras? These pails can be used for garden pots, storage, chicken nest boxes, and more.

If you want to make your pet purchases even more sustainable, try swapping the litter you buy. The most popular type of litter, which is made from strip-mined clay, is not biodegradable or compostable, so your feline friends' litter is bound for the landfill. If you and your cat are amenable to switching, there are many biodegradable litter options available, like corn, wheat, and pine pellets.

Redditors loved the easy upcycle of spare pet litter pails.

"I love it," one user commented.

"I would like this for dryer lint and other clean trash," another said.

