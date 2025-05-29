Shopper reveals jaw-dropping outfit made from surprising thrift store find: 'Straight out of a magazine'

A fashionable repurposing project is making waves after someone turned an unassuming bedsheet into a dreamy floral sundress — and Reddit commenters can't get enough of it.

In the r/Upcycling subreddit, one user posted a series of photos of herself wearing a handmade dress crafted from a pink-and-white thrifted bedsheet.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Made this dress from a Goodwill bedsheet," she wrote, alongside photos that show off the flowy skirt and open-back tie detail.

The sundress looks more like something from an upscale boutique rather than an old sheet, which explains why one person in the comments said it could have come "straight out of a magazine."

Upcycling old items into something brand-new is not only a fun and creative outlet, but it's also a smart way to save money and keep perfectly usable items out of landfills.

According to the EPA, textile waste made up nearly 6% of total landfill waste in the U.S. in 2018, and that is only being exacerbated by fast fashion and throwaway trends.

But by giving new life to old materials, like bedsheets, makers like this crafty user are helping fight the consequences that come from overconsumption.

DIY projects like these can also lead to major savings. Instead of shelling out for a brand-new outfit, this Reddit user spent just a few bucks at Goodwill and ended up with something totally one-of-a-kind.

If you're feeling inspired, secondhand options are more accessible than ever. Meanwhile, companies like ThredUp, Trashie, and GotSneakers make it easy to recycle old clothing or other textile items while earning cash or rewards — all while cutting down your carbon footprint.

There are lots of ways to make a profit while decluttering — and those items could just become someone else's favorite new find.

Commenters on the original post were full of praise.

"It's beautiful!" one wrote. "You did a great job!"

"This dress is so pretty like it would be sold at Free People for $185," said another.

One user simply summed it up: "Hell with fabric stores, thrift store linens are the place to be! You look marvelous."

