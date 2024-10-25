Woman shares simple, money-saving method to make the most of your wardrobe: 'Definitely my strategy too'

"The end goal should be curating a closet where you love your clothes."

Is your closet overflowing, yet it feels like you have nothing to wear? According to one Instagrammer, the answer is not more shopping. Follow her tips for a free and easy way to simplify your wardrobe.

The scoop

Climate advocate and sustainability expert Morgan (@theconvenientgreen) posted an Instagram video detailing her method of becoming more of a minimalist with clothing.

The caption for the post read, "Fast fashion companies make it seem like your closet needs to be an ever-revolving door with new things all of the time, but [really] the end goal should be curating a closet where you love your clothes."

She says in the video, "Have you tried the one in and one out method?" When you get a new article of clothing, you also get rid of one, stopping your closet from bursting at the seams.



💡Make money recycling your old stuff

Looking for an easy way to clean out your closet and get paid for the trouble? Trashie has you covered. Trashie's Take Back Bags cost $20 but earn you $30 in rewards, which means you're making money every time you fill one up with old clothes, shoes, linens, or bags. GET PAID

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

Instead of shopping for new items, you can trade unwanted items with family or friends, like Morgan does.

Declutter your closet by pulling out anything you don't love or haven't worn in a while. Then, choose from a list of options for how to get rid of these items responsibly.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

You can give used items to friends and family or post in a "Buy Nothing" group on Facebook. Other options are trying to sell your items on Poshmark or donating to a thrift store. As a last resort, take worn-out items to a textile recycling bin.

"Because despite what big fashion will tell you, you do not need that huge closet full of clothes with all the new styles," says Morgan.

How it's working

According to Fashion United, consumers buy over 80 billion pieces of new clothing each year. Even though the average closet contains about 148 items, most people don't even wear 50% of them.

🗣️ Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Keeping so much unwanted clothing around can make getting dressed a frustrating experience, and lead to a feeling of having nothing to wear. By ditching what's no longer useful and adding in exciting secondhand items, getting dressed can be fun and easy.

The average person spends about $161 a month on clothing, per Finmasters. That's just shy of $2,000 a year. Sourcing used items instead of purchasing new can save some serious cash.

Trading clothing and shopping secondhand can also make a positive impact on protecting our planet. According to CNN, 80% of all clothing ends up in a landfill or incinerator, generating pollution. Every garment reused is one less item cluttering a landfill.

Other smart ways to recycle can even earn you cash or credit. Send your old sneakers to GotSneakers in exchange for compensation for each pair. ThredUp and Trashie will give you credit when you mail in your used textiles.

What people are saying

Commenters on the Instagram post were excited to try Morgan's method.

One user said, "Great ways to get rid of items."

Some users shared that they already use this method, with one person commenting, "Definitely my strategy too."

Another user wrote, "Love this!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.