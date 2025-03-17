Shopper warns of sneaky email trap after trying to opt out: 'Even when you unsubscribe, you will still receive [them]'

"It's worth taking a few minutes to unsubscribe from it all."

A frugal shopper recently took to Reddit to expose a sneaky marketing tactic that keeps consumers hooked on promotional emails — even after they've hit the unsubscribe button.

The post on the r/Frugal subreddit quickly gained traction among savvy shoppers who are fed up with persistent advertising tactics that pile up in their inboxes.

The original poster admitted that they are an "impulse buyer," explaining that "if you're someone susceptible to impulsive buying like me, it's worth taking a few minutes to unsubscribe from it all to have some peace."

For fellow online shoppers, promotional emails can be a double-edged sword. While they often include discount codes and sales notifications, they also use psychological triggers to encourage unnecessary spending.

Copywriters and marketers capitalize on urgency — examples include "limited-time offer" or "only a few left." This can lead consumers to buy things they don't actually need.

Sometimes, businesses even make it difficult to opt out. Some require users to log in to their accounts or navigate confusing opt-out settings that make breaking free from advertising cycles harder.

In the thread, one user cautioned others to take extra steps when unsubscribing from marketing emails. They warned that "you can hit that 'unsubscribe' button until your fingertip is rubbed clean of whorls. You're still going to get those emails."

Another person wrote: "The most frustrating thing is that even when you unsubscribe, you will still receive ad from them."

Other commenters on the thread shared similar frustrations, recounting their experiences with endless emails from brands they thought they had cut ties with. One said: "I'm convinced that unsubscribe pages just collect emails and don't do anything with them."

Besides just opting out of promotional emails, also consider using third-party services like Unroll.Me or Clean Email to help manage and declutter your inbox more effectively.

Beyond personal finances, reducing exposure to aggressive marketing emails also helps limit clutter as a result of overspending and contributes to environmental efforts.

If you want to declutter your life while staying mindful of your spending habits, companies like ThredUp, Trashie, and GotSneakers provide great alternatives to mindless shopping, helping consumers save money and reduce waste.

