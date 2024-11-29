This company is paying people to declutter their closets — get high-end rewards for your old stuff

Get access to tons of deals and discounts on makeup, clothes, restaurants, and more.

Clean out your closet for the new year and earn a ton of rewards by doing so.

Meet Trashie. The company offers an easy way to donate your old clothes, and you'll earn incredible deals and discounts afterward, thanks to the Take Back Bag.

How does Trashie's Take Back Bag work?

First, you order a Take Back Bag — one bag holds up to 15 pounds of clothes. If you've got a ton of clothes you want to send in, you can order a three-pack or six-pack of bags, and Trashie will knock off a bit of the price for buying in bulk.

When it arrives, fill it with your gently used clothing. Trashie accepts clothes, shoes, bags, and even undergarments. Once your bag is full, scan the unique QR code on your bag to get your shipping label. Then, you can drop off your bag at any U.S. Postal Service location for free.









After shipping your Take Back Bag, you'll earn TrashieCash and get access to tons of deals and discounts on makeup, clothes, restaurants, and more.

Meanwhile, Trashie sorts and grades all your items. They donate what's in usable condition and recycle what's not.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Why should I use Trashie?

Billions of pounds of clothing enter landfills each year. Trashie is working to reduce that number, accepting "1,000,000 lbs of clothing and textile waste per week," according to Trashie's recycling information.

By donating your clothes and shopping secondhand, you'll prolong the lifespan of your garments and keep them from meeting an early demise in a landfill. Plus, you'll earn all those rewards, too.

Are there similar programs to Trashie?

Trashie is a great program for consumers and the planet, and luckily, there are more like it.

🗣️ Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

ThredUp is an online consignment store that allows you to send in your old clothes in exchange for credits, which you can then use to shop in their online thrift store.

Lackadazee accepts unwanted jewelry for store credit, Swap Society allows you to trade clothes, and certain clothing brands, like American Eagle, have their own recycling programs.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.