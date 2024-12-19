Shopper shares ingenious process that helped curb overspending: 'This is such a great approach'

"The older I get the more I value my time."

In a world obsessed with consumerism and displays of wealth, breaking out of that mindset is difficult. But one shopper recently found a habit-changing minimalist philosophy in an unexpected place: their homework.

While reading a research paper, the psychology student said they came across a perspective-shifting statement. Quoting the academic paper, the Reddit user wrote, "Because the measurement of time is more ambiguous than of money, people feel less accountable for how they spend their time."

The shopper said the quote resonated with their recent pursuit of minimalism, tying it to their goal of purchasing less stuff and living more mindfully. The student said they've been struggling to resist holiday sales, adding that the statement helped them reframe their spending habits.

The Redditor wrote: "When I do make a purchase … I'm going to ask myself the question: How many hours' work would this take for me to earn its value? Would I be happy to work that time and receive this item as payment?"

They said they plan to use time — not just money — to measure the true cost of their purchases.

The shopper then gave the example of a wool dress they plan to buy that costs the equivalent of a full day's pay. They said they thought the dress was worth the labor but that the exercise was an "interesting reframing" of the purchase cost.

Many fellow minimalists in the comments could relate, saying similar thinking helped them value their time and expenditures more.

"The older I get the more I value my time," one commenter wrote. "So, even though I'm retired and live comfortably I'm very aware of my spending choices. Do I want that new shiny gadget or a trip to a memorable destination?"

"This is such a great approach," another commenter added.

The U.S. has a serious overconsumption problem that can impact our lives and the environment. Professional organizers tell the Boston Globe and Los Angeles Times that the average U.S. home contains about 300,000 individual items, from paper clips to California king beds. It's hard to imagine all those items were worth the purchase price — or the strain on the planet.

Each item we own puts pressure on our environment. From production-based pollution to packed landfills of discarded items, the items we bring into our lives leave an indelible impact. With that in mind, consuming items thoughtfully, intentionally, and, yes, minimally is important.

While a consumer-minded culture may make us think we need to buy new stuff constantly, it is important to realize that we don't. Being mindful about what you buy and consume can help you save money, appreciate the items you purchase, and protect the planet.

