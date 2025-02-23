This 3-step closet hack makes decluttering effortless: 'You are basically a bouncer'

"This is a great way to think about your clothes/closet."

Organizing your closet can seem like a daunting task. Luckily, one TikToker shares her hack for making decluttering a simple process.

The scoop

Shopaholic-turned-conscious buyer Hannah (@thestyleaudit) shares how she breaks down decluttering her closet each year.

With so many different clothing items, Hannah recommends TikTokers start by pulling out an entire category from their closet. For example, you could start by removing all your sweaters from your closet to assess your winter wardrobe.

Once all your sweaters are out, go through the pile and set aside what Hannah calls your "VIPs" — very important pieces. These are the items you love and cannot live without. After removing those from the pile, Hannah recommends using these three questions to determine what you should keep from the remaining items.

First, ask yourself, how often do you wear it? If you can't identify two or three real-life scenarios where you'd wear the piece, Hannah says it's time to donate it.

Then, ask yourself if there is anything you don't like about this piece. Think about the color, fabric, and fit, all factors that may influence your decision to keep or donate the piece.

Lastly, ask yourself, does this piece deserve to share closet space with your VIPs?

"You are basically a bouncer for your closet, and you need to make sure that anything you bring into it is meeting the standards of your favorite pieces," says Hannah.

How it's helping

Hannah's hack is teaching internet users how to turn their decluttering into a manageable process.

Decluttering your clothes is not only a great way to organize your closet but also an easy way to make some extra cash. By donating your unwanted items to organizations like Trashie, ThredUp, and GotSneakers, you can earn rewards and store credits. You also help keep unnecessary items from ending up in landfills, where they emit harmful, planet-warming gases into the atmosphere.

What's more, becoming a conscious shopper and purchasing fewer new items helps reduce the problem of overconsumption.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were grateful to learn the hack and excited to start decluttering their closets.

"I'm on a declutter and soft no spend mission!" wrote one user. "This is very helpful!"

"Love these tips!" replied another TikToker.

"This is a great way to think about your clothes/closet," wrote one user. "Will definitely be using this mindset! Thank you!"

