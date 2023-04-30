DIY wizard shares simple hack for removing hard-to-clean stains in your sink: ‘No more water stains’

Metal surfaces are no match for these three natural household ingredients.

It’s spring, and with so many TikTok hacks coming in clutch, this may be the most sustainable spring cleaning season yet.

ZeroWasteCartel (@ZeroWasteCartel) recently shared a trick to get rid of hard water stains, all with items already in your cupboard.

“No more water stains,” the TikToker wrote in their caption.

The video demonstrates how to get rid of those pesky hard water stains you often find in your sink. All it takes is a half cup of salt, 1 cup of baking soda, and 1 cup of vinegar. Mix those ingredients in a large bowl until you’ve got a paste.

Once you’ve got your paste, spread it onto whatever surface you’re looking to clean and let in sit for 30 minutes. Then grab a scrub brush and scrub, then use wet, wrung-out cloth, and wipe it off. And voila — your sink looks like new again!

These tricky stains are a result of hard water, or water that contains high amounts of dissolved minerals. You’ve probably seen these stains on metal surfaces like your kitchen sink, faucets, and showerheads.

Aside from saving you money, simple DIY cleaning hacks like this help cut down on your home’s plastic usage. Every year in the U.S., about 40 million tons of plastic waste are thrown away. While a lot of plastics are recyclable, only about 5% actually get recycled.

Eliminating plastic containers is a great way to use less plastic. Using ingredients at home instead of purchased cleaners is also a way to cut down on the chemicals that some cleaners contain that can’t be filtered out of wastewater. Things like phosphorus and nitrates can’t be filtered out in water treatment facilities, leaving them to possibly end up in our waterways.

So before heading to the store to stock up on those cleaning supplies for a big spring clean — check your own cabinets for amazing solutions you have at home. You’ll save money, cut down on plastic, and keep chemicals out of our water. It’s a win-win-win.

