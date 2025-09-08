Handyman demonstrates step-by-step method to fix slow-draining sink: 'Exactly what I was looking for'

"Thank you so much for this tutorial."

If you have sink water that moves like a turtle, it's time to check out GarrisonV2's (@garrisonv.2) helpful TikTok video to learn some DIY bathroom fixer methods.

The scoop

As Garrison says in the video, the first two steps involve a bucket and "clean up the damn mess under your sink."

Once the bottom is free of clutter, he puts the bucket under the sink pipes and advises followers to "roll up your sleeves" since the next part will create a mess.

Now it's time to detach the curvy part of the pipe and dump the mess into the bucket. He also advises wearing a mask to protect from the stench. Garrison gives the detached pipe a proper wash with an outdoor hose.

Garrison also advises removing the stopper if possible to see what can be pulled out on that end. If you can't remove that part, go back underneath the sink. Take a towel and drain snake to remove remaining hair and other gook.

Reassemble everything and test it by running water through it. That slow drain should now run more like a leopard.

How it's helping

It's no secret that inflation is causing the cost of living to rise. Therefore, anything you can do, from unclogging drains to fixing a leaky toilet or an undersink leak, can prevent an expensive plumbing bill.

According to Homeguide, a typical plumbing visit to unclog a drain costs $100 to $275.

Luckily, a tight budget doesn't have to prevent you from handling the clog promptly — and putting it off can cost you more later. All that pipe buildup can create a foul smell and standing water that attracts pests, such as mosquitoes.

That constant moisture can also breed mold, creating another potential allergen. Over time, the clog can develop into a more severe blockage and cause damage from backups. Stay on top of that by following Garrison's tutorial and other similar ones.

Learning DIY cleaning and fixing methods saves money by reducing reliance on pricey store-bought cleaners. It's easy to incorporate natural cleaning products, as you already have many at home, such as buckets or fresh lemons.

You can also improve your overall health and safety.

According to the American Lung Association, some cleaning products release volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which can cause headaches and respiratory issues.

Does anyone in your home have allergies? The American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology gives the seal of approval on using lemon, vinegar, and baking soda if you don't buy brands with a "green" label.

The planet also benefits from creative DIY cleaning. Fewer cleaning products means fewer plastic bottles, potentially wasting away in landfills for hundreds of years.

What everyone's saying

One commenter praised: "Exactly what I was looking for. Thx my guy."

Noting its success, one said: "I just used this to fix my sink for the first time. Thank you!"

"Thank you so much for this tutorial. I fixed mine thanks to your help," noted another.

