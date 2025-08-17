Plumber shares step-by-step video on how to fix leaky toilet by yourself: 'You made that look easy'

A leaky toilet can waste around 200 gallons of water a day, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and lead to higher utility bills if left unchecked. Fortunately, a simple DIY fix could stop the leak and save you money.

A video featuring journeyman plumber Taylor Freeman showed how to handle two common culprits without calling for costly help.

The scoop

In a tutorial posted by SharkBite Plumbing (@SharkBitePlumbing), Freeman walked the viewers through replacing a worn-out flapper and faulty fill valve, the most frequent sources of tank leaks.

The hack begins with shutting off the water supply and flushing the toilet to drain the tank. From there, it involves swapping the old flapper for a new one. Then, he undid the supply line and the nut holding the flush valve in place to remove the fill valve.

Once done, Freeman secures the replacement fill valve with its locking nut. Finally, he reattaches the water line and tests the flush to make sure everything worked smoothly.

The repair didn't require special skills — just a basic wrench, a bucket, a new flapper, and a fill valve, which are all widely available and come in affordable options.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Many homeowners already have the tools used in the video, making this DIY fix far more affordable. In contrast, a professional visit can cost up to $200 per hour, depending on the plumber's experience level and project scope, according to This Old House.

Most people can finish the job in under an hour with minimal mess.

As one commenter noted, "You made that look easy. I'm getting right on it."

How it's helping

This fix could save the average homeowner hundreds in plumbing fees and reduce water waste.

The EPA estimates that household leaks, commonly from toilets, can waste up to 180 gallons per week. Addressing the issue quickly keeps that water, and your money, from going down the drain.

Simple repairs like this also reduce the strain on public water systems and lower the energy used for water treatment and pumping.

Per an EPA report, drinking water and wastewater plants are usually the largest energy consumers in municipal governments, consuming between 30% and 40% of total energy. Cutting waste at home helps support a cooler, cleaner future.

What everyone's saying

The video had drawn over half a million views since April, with comments praising its clarity and impact.

"Great instructions and a great video! I have learned so much! Thank you so much!!" one user wrote.

"Thanks for the step by step video-saved this lady a bunch of money by getting a $17 replacement fill valve and flapper kit," another commenter added.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



