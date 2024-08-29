Dad shares 'easy' method to avoid wasting water from sink leaks: 'You're honestly a lifesaver'

TikTok dad comes to the rescue with a super simple hack on how to fix a slow leak underneath the sink in just 50 seconds.

The scoop

DadAdviceFromBo (@dadadvicefrombo) demonstrates how to replace a water supply valve.

@dadadvicefrombo How to fix a leaking sink, this time your water supply line. A few tips: - The supply line has it's own on/off, I forgot to turn that lever which is why water ran out. No problem, quick turn - You'll see the gold ring on my finger is supposed to replace the rusted looking gold ring under the sink. Mine would not come off so I left the old one on there and it worked great - This is EASY, the hard part is just access. That's why you see me with a link of different wrenches here, I just couldn't get the leverage with my hands to tighten it. If anything, the hardest part is just the angles Love, Dad ♬ original sound - DadAdviceFromBo

First and foremost, shut off the main water supply line before you begin. Prepare the new valve. The compression nut and the compression valve screw into the new valve, creating a waterproof seal.

Once that's ready to go, place a bowl beneath the pipes for leaks and unscrew the water supply line from the valve that isn't working before removing it entirely. Then replace it with the new one and tighten everything up.

For quality assurance, turn the water back on and try the faucet. Keep the bowl under the pipes, or Bo recommends using a dry paper towel to find drips and tighten accordingly.

"This is EASY … the hardest part is just the angles," Bo wrote in the caption.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

How it's helping

A small drip might not seem like a big deal, but every little bit adds up. According to Rainbow Restoration, the average North American household wastes around 10,000 gallons of water from leaks every year.

Water conservation is extremely important in that it saves money, natural resources, and energy.

Wasting less water by rewilding your yard, optimizing your dishwasher, and investing in an eco-friendly washing machine are just a few ways to keep more money in your wallet while simultaneously doing your part to cool off our warming planet.

If you're looking for other ways to save money around the house, consider weatherizing your home to save up to $300 a year on energy costs on top of tax credit incentives. Check out Rewiring America's Incentive Calculator to see how you can get money to get started.

Installing and implementing smart home technology around the house can additionally save hundreds of dollars while reducing your carbon impact. From smart lighting to smart thermostats, these easy changes will make life simpler and the world a bit greener.

For those daunted by the costs of switching to renewable, clean energy, Arcadia is a tech company that helps homeowners access solar power with $0 in upfront costs. WattBuy is another company offering free, personalized services to help save money using clean energy in an effort to make it easier than ever. Find a plan in moments with a simple address search.

What people are saying

Bo's valve replacement how-to was appreciated by many.

"You're honestly a lifesaver," one TikToker applauded.

"You explain things so simply," wrote another.

"Awesome as usual," raved a third.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.