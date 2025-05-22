Homeowner shares simple hack to unclog drains using common materials: 'Smart for times I can't run to the store'

"This may be the best life hack."

TikTok creator ND_home (@nd_home.hacks) recently posted a video on how a simple plastic straw can become a DIY drain unclogger, saving you money and a trip to the store.

The scoop

In the video, titled "How to quickly and effectively clean shower drain from hair," a person cuts the sides of a plastic straw with scissors, creating tiny serrations. This turns an ordinary plastic straw into a flexible hair-grabbing stick that slides easily down the drain.

The serrated edges of the straw pull out hair and other debris, keeping your pipes flowing smoothly.

How it's helping

This simple straw hack delivers more than just a clear drain.

Many store-bought drain cleaners contain hazardous chemicals that can be detrimental to both your health and air quality. These chemicals can irritate your skin, pollute waterways, and even corrode your pipes.

Using natural cleaning products can lessen these effects, and when it comes to household cleaning, there are plenty of hacks that don't involve cleaning products at all.

This unclogging hack utilizes products already in your pantry, and this tip also shows how your plunger can be used to clear clogged drains.

Using cleaning hacks like these gives back to the environment. By repurposing single-use plastic, you're giving it another use before recycling. Plus, you're keeping harsh chemicals out of the water system and cutting down on the production of plastic-bottled cleaners, leading to less plastic waste in landfills.

At the same time, you're extending the life of your plumbing, saving money on both specialty tools and recurring product purchases, and giving single-use plastics another purpose before they head for recycling.

Next time your drains aren't doing their job, resist chemical cleaners and try this serrated straw method. It's free, fast, and completely non-toxic — plus, it gives you the satisfaction of a DIY win while keeping your pipes and the planet cleaner.

What everyone's saying

Users flocked to the comments to share the genius behind this hack, with one saying: "This is smart for times I can't run to the store."

Another commenter stated, "This may be the best life hack."

A third commenter tried the hack, saying, "This worked amazingly well! Unclogged my tub."

