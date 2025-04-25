  • Home Home

Handyman reveals how to unclog your kitchen sink in seconds instead of calling a plumber: 'Great advice'

"This saved my day."

by Kelsey Kovner
"This saved my day."

Photo Credit: TikTok

There are endless tasks to do around your home even when everything is operating smoothly. But when an issue arises, it's nice to know how to handle it. One plumbing expert showed how to unclog your sink using just an everyday plunger. 

The scoop

Any Hour Services (@anyhourservices) of Utah shares home care tips and tricks with nearly 164,000 followers. In one clip, they demonstrated the proper way to unclog your sink using a plunger. 

@anyhourservices 🪠UNCLOG YOUR SINK DIY🪠 Watch as we teach you how to PROPERLY unclog your kitchen sink with a plunger!👌💯 Have more serious issues with your drains? 📲 Click the link in our bio to schedule an appointment TODAY! #anyhourservices #unclog #sink #kitchen #diy #homeowner #tips #plunger #safety #tutorial #drain #utah ♬ original sound - Any Hour Services | 8016920544

The video starts with the creator showing a plunger with a flat bottom, known as a standard plunger. There are four types of unclogging devices, each with different shapes and applications. In this case, the flat base is great for forming a tight seal on the bottom of your sink. 

The creator shows the best tactic for a double-sided sink. They recommend using a drain cover to seal the unclogged side of the sink, as it will help make your efforts more efficient. Once you are ready, place the plunger over the clogged drain and pump it about 10 times. This forces water through your pipes — and hopefully pushes out whatever is plugging up your sink. 

If it doesn't work the first time, it may take a few more rounds, but if it still doesn't work, you may need to call in a professional. 

How it's helping

Creators such as Any Hour Services have been giving homeowners and tenants tools to keep their homes in tip-top shape and save money along the way.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Being empowered to fix everyday issues can limit the number of costly house calls technicians will have to make.

With a little help from your online community, most people can feel comfortable with everything from cleaning their washing machine to repairing a toilet

What everyone's saying

Other TikTokers were happy to learn the proper technique for unclogging a sink drain. 

"Great advice! I was plunging for quite a while. Arms were getting very tired also I was plunging wrong. … I then put a stopper in and it worked," one person wrote. 

When you're buying a kitchen appliance, which of these factors is most important to you?

Price 💰

Safety 🦺

Effectiveness ⚡

Style and appearance 💎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Someone else was thrilled to have a solution, saying: "This just worked for me. Thanks so much for posting."

"This saved my day," a third user noted. "Thank you so much!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x