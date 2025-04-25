Handyman reveals how to unclog your kitchen sink in seconds instead of calling a plumber: 'Great advice'

There are endless tasks to do around your home even when everything is operating smoothly. But when an issue arises, it's nice to know how to handle it. One plumbing expert showed how to unclog your sink using just an everyday plunger.

The scoop

Any Hour Services (@anyhourservices) of Utah shares home care tips and tricks with nearly 164,000 followers. In one clip, they demonstrated the proper way to unclog your sink using a plunger.

The video starts with the creator showing a plunger with a flat bottom, known as a standard plunger. There are four types of unclogging devices, each with different shapes and applications. In this case, the flat base is great for forming a tight seal on the bottom of your sink.

The creator shows the best tactic for a double-sided sink. They recommend using a drain cover to seal the unclogged side of the sink, as it will help make your efforts more efficient. Once you are ready, place the plunger over the clogged drain and pump it about 10 times. This forces water through your pipes — and hopefully pushes out whatever is plugging up your sink.

If it doesn't work the first time, it may take a few more rounds, but if it still doesn't work, you may need to call in a professional.

How it's helping

Creators such as Any Hour Services have been giving homeowners and tenants tools to keep their homes in tip-top shape and save money along the way.

Being empowered to fix everyday issues can limit the number of costly house calls technicians will have to make.

With a little help from your online community, most people can feel comfortable with everything from cleaning their washing machine to repairing a toilet.

What everyone's saying

Other TikTokers were happy to learn the proper technique for unclogging a sink drain.

"Great advice! I was plunging for quite a while. Arms were getting very tired also I was plunging wrong. … I then put a stopper in and it worked," one person wrote.

Someone else was thrilled to have a solution, saying: "This just worked for me. Thanks so much for posting."

"This saved my day," a third user noted. "Thank you so much!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.