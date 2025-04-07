Plumbing expert warns against common home maintenance method: 'There are safer ... practices'

Clogged drains are a hassle to clean, but luckily, there are cheap ways to prevent and clean drain buildup.

The scoop

A Redditor reached out to the r/Plumbing forum for advice on preventing clogged sinks. Experts in the subreddit offered nontoxic, eco-friendly ways to promote clean drains.

"Preventive maintenance for drains doesn't necessarily have to involve harsh chemical drain cleaners," one user responded. "There are safer and more environmentally friendly practices that can help keep your pipes clear and prevent clogs."

Some simple things you can do include hot water flushing, using a mesh drain cover, and conducting regular inspections. Regularly running hot water down your drain is an easy way to prevent clogs and remove any buildup. Likewise, using a mesh drain cover keeps unnecessary food pieces from slipping through your drain and causing clogs.

Other ways you can prevent clogs are by avoiding dumping any grease down your drain and properly disposing of solid waste. For example, coffee grinds are a type of solid waste that should be dumped in the compost bin rather than down the drain.

For a nontoxic, cheap solution to treat a clogged drain, mix baking soda and vinegar. Follow this with some hot water, and you have a gentle cleaner that removes buildup. Enzyme-based drain cleaners are another eco-friendly alternative to harsh chemicals that effectively break down organic waste stuck in your drain.

How it's helping

The drain cleaning hacks discussed in the Reddit post offer homeowners cheap, natural solutions for preventing and treating clogged drains.

Conventional cleaners often contain harsh chemicals that not only pose health risks but also threaten the environment. When you pour harsh chemicals down your drain, those chemicals then enter the environment, where they contaminate local waterways and ground systems.

What everyone's saying

Redditors were eager to offer their own tips and tricks for treating clogged drains with natural remedies.

"Occasionally using a plunger can help prevent minor clogs from becoming more severe," one user wrote. "Plunge sinks and toilets to keep the pipes clear."

"Remember that prevention is key when it comes to maintaining clean and functional drains," another Redditor added.

