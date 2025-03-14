  • Home Home

Handyman shares simple hack for unclogging sinks with ease: 'This worked instantly'

"Do not call the plumber yet."

by Beth Newhart
Photo Credit: iStock

Home ownership can be full of unexpected problems to solve, including ones you might want to avoid. But if you're faced with a clogged sink, you might be surprised to learn that it's usually an easy fix. 

The scoop

TikToker Dave Doc DIY (@dave_doc_diy) shared a trick you can try at home to clear a backed-up sink — without any cleaning supplies or harsh ingredients. 

@dave_doc_diy How to unclog your sink the easy way! #diy #plumbing #handyman #plumber #clog #clogged #sink ♬ jocelyn flores ~ lofi - Closed on Sunday

"If your sink's clogged, there's a way you can fix it yourself. Do not call the plumber yet," the creator said in a video explaining the hack. "The first and most important part to unclogging your sink is sticking your finger in the overflow hole." 

The video demonstrated by plugging the small overflow hole commonly found in the sink basin and then using a plunger on the sink drain at the same time. This creates a strong suction and prevents water from escaping to the overflow. 

"With just one minute of plunging, I was able to loosen it all up and send it back down the drain, and the sink is running clear," the creator said, showing debris from the clog and the fixed, end result. 

How it's helping

Social media and the internet are great resources for finding cheap alternative products and cleaning hacks that can save people thousands of dollars. They include unclogging a drain to save money on hiring a plumber, cleaning your oven with kitchen pantry essentials, and cleaning your coffee maker for better-tasting morning joe. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Many of these tricks utilize items and ingredients that people already have around the house and that are just as effective and often safer than store-bought products. Buying less drain cleaner and disinfectants at the store also helps reduce waste and plastic garbage in your home.

For more tips on natural cleaning and home remedies, check out TCD's guide

What everyone's saying

Dave Doc DIY's video, which they captioned "How to unclog your sink the easy way," garnered hundreds of positive comments from people that tried the hack themselves. 

"Spent so long trying to fix mine, this worked instantly," one user commented. 

"Worked like a charm, much better than any drain cleaner," another said.

"I just unclogged mine after trying with baking soda/vinegar and then Draino to no avail," someone else wrote. 

