Appliance expert shares money-saving tips for when your washing machine starts acting up: 'This is super validating'

Washing machines are a modern convenience, but when they start shaking or vibrating too much, they can become a costly headache.

Instead of immediately calling a repair technician, you could follow the simple troubleshooting steps that TikToker Renae (@renduh) has provided to save consumers some time and money. These quick fixes require no special tools and can help keep your washer running smoothly while lowering energy use.

The scoop

In a recent video, appliance expert Renae breaks down "what to check before calling a tech" when your washing machine starts acting up. She highlights a few tips that could prevent unnecessary service calls.

The video emphasizes a key piece of advice: "One of the easiest ways to prevent your washing machine from shaking is to avoid washing 'mixed loads' of laundry." A mixed load consists of multiple items of varied weights, such as jeans and T-shirts.

This imbalance can cause excessive shaking during the spin cycle. To avoid this, Renae recommends sorting laundry by weight rather than just color. Doing so may even get fabrics cleaner and prevent clothing damage.

Renae also advises checking if the washing machine is level. An uneven, "springy" floor or improper installation can contribute to the problem.

Referencing your washer's user manual for leveling instructions can make a big difference too. However, if your washer shakes even when empty, that's a sign that it's time to call in a professional.

How it's helping

Following these steps can help consumers avoid costly repairs, with service calls ranging from $125 to $400. Keeping your washer in good shape can also extend its lifespan, reducing consumption and preventing old machines from ending up in landfills.

An efficiently running washer uses less energy, cutting down on electricity costs and household pollution. Small adjustments — like optimizing appliances and improving insulation — can lead to even greater savings.

Companies like EnergySage and WattBuy help homeowners reduce energy costs and switch to cleaner power sources.

Upgrading household tech can also make a big difference. Smart home systems, for example, automate energy savings by adjusting appliance settings. Weatherizing your home can improve efficiency and comfort year-round.

What everyone's saying

Renae's recommendations have resonated with viewers, with one commenting, "Once a marriage counselor criticized me for [sorting clothing by weight] so this is super validating. Thanks!"

Another was happy to see Renae's content again: "You are back on my FYP!!!!!"

Appliance maintenance doesn't have to be intimidating or expensive. Following a few simple steps can keep your washing machine running smoothly, save money, and reduce waste — all while avoiding the hassle of an unnecessary repair call.

