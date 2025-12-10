Handyman demonstrates easy step-by-step technique to unclog sink without chemicals: 'Got it freed up'

It's the holiday season, and your drain is probably going through it. A clogged kitchen sink can completely shut down your kitchen. However, one TikTok handyman provided a step-by-step process to get your sink working like new, without harmful chemicals or complex tools.

The scoop

In a video, tradesman elijahfixes (@elijahfixes) demonstrated how he helped a neighbor clear their drain and garbage disposal right before Thanksgiving to save the holiday. Using just a drain snake and some elbow grease, he assisted an older neighbor who lives alone.

The simple, no-chemical method involves taking the whole drain assembly outside and using a drain snake to clear it, avoiding pricey, plastic-covered drain cleaners that can corrode your pipes.

"Those pipes were completely stopped up with scum," he says. "There was literally no water running through."

In the video, the poster removes 4 gallons of standing water before fixing the problem. After removing the P trap, he took the entire assembly outside for a better view without making a mess in the kitchen.

A hose wouldn't clear the pipes, so "I had to jam the snake in to be able to get that clay stuff out," he says. Some combination of soaps, oils, and grease had "turned into some kind of gemstone" that came out in white chunks. He then reassembles the drain and garbage disposal just in time for Thanksgiving.





"I didn't charge this lady anything for this because she lives alone and I wanna be able to help out and be a blessing to her," he says.

How it's helping

This cleaning hack saves money by skipping pricey liquid drain cleaners and unnecessary plumbing calls. A simple drain snake can be reused for years, making it a one-time purchase instead of a recurring expense.

It's also gentler on your home. Harsh cleaners can corrode pipes over time, leading to leaks and unexpected repair bills, while a mechanical clean removes buildup without weakening your plumbing.

Avoiding chemical cleaners means less exposure to fumes and skin-irritating ingredients, especially important in small kitchens with limited ventilation. Other drain-saving, simple hacks include using baking soda, vinegar, and hot water or a handy toilet plunger.

It also means fewer plastic bottles tossed in the trash and fewer chemicals entering waterways. Small choices like this add up, showing how everyday home fixes can be cheaper, safer, and better for the planet without extra work.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were impressed by the simple trick and made sure to remind everyone not to put everything down the drain.

One warned against "FOG" in drains: "That stuff is solidified FOG. Fats, oils, and grease."

"Found one like this but it had at least 14" of that," another plumber said. "Took a while but got it freed up."

Others simply found kindness: "That's someone's Nana and as someone who doesn't have one anymore, thank you."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.