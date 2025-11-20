Handyman demonstrates easy technique to unclog sink without chemicals: 'It works perfectly'

"This is the quickest, easiest, and only thing I've gotten to work."

We've all been there — the dreaded clogged bathroom sink that either won't drain or drains so slowly it makes you hesitate to use the faucet. But one handyman has shown that sometimes all you need to fix it is a little patience — and a household tool you likely already have.

The scoop

In a YouTube short, home repair expert Apartment Maintenance Pro (@apartmentmaintenancepro) demonstrates how to use a regular plunger to clear a stubborn clog in minutes. The simple, no-chemical method works by creating suction that loosens debris inside the drain. Forget about reaching for pricey, plastic-packaged drain cleaners, which often contain harmful fumes and corrosive ingredients.

In the video, the handyman fills the sink with a bit of water to improve the seal, then places the plunger directly over the drain. Using slow, steady pushes — "you don't have to go crazy," he says, "just nice and easy" — he loosens the clog, showing the water draining smoothly again.

This hack is super simple and works for bathroom sinks, kitchen drains, and even slow-draining tubs. And the best part is that it requires zero special equipment — most of us already have a plunger hanging out in the bathroom.

How it's helping

Aside from saving you the cost of store-bought drain cleaners, this hack can make your home a little healthier. Many commercial cleaners contain lye and hydrochloric acid, which can burn skin, damage plumbing, and harm aquatic ecosystems when washed down drains.

Using a simple plunger means less exposure to toxic chemicals. Plus, it also means less plastic waste from single-use bottles, which is better for the environment. For more natural cleaning swaps, check out these tips on using natural cleaning products.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Other smart natural hacks, like using baking soda to clean your air fryer or lemons to clean shower fixtures, show just how easy it is to save money and reduce waste by using ingredients you already have at home rather than harsh chemicals or expensive products.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were impressed by how simple and effective the trick was.

One commenter wrote, "YESSS!!! This is the quickest, easiest, and only thing I've gotten to work. And it works PERFECTLY. Do it. F balls, I can't believe all the other crap I did, including most of the other videos here!"

Another added, "Thank you! I put small amount of Dawny & ran hot water in sink and used the plunger!!!!!! This was the only [thing] that helped."

A third commenter summed up what most people appreciated about the hack. "Thanks a lot. It saved the plumber cost. God bless you," they wrote.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.