Handyman demonstrates how to fix slow-draining sink without calling plumber: 'This worked for me'

A handy TikToker showed followers how to fix a slow-draining sink.

The scoop

The TikTok account How-To Guy Social (@howtoguysocial) posted a short clip showing people how to fix a semi-clogged drain without the use of harsh chemicals.

In the video, they show that all you have to do is get under the sink and clean out the P-trap. The P-trap is the U-shaped section of pipe beneath the sink. It acts as a barrier to block sewer odors and gases, but it can get gunked up and cause poor drainage.

Clearing it out takes just a few minutes and vastly improves your sink's function. All you need is a rag and rubber gloves (if you want to keep your hands clean). There are no special tools, cleaners, or plumbers required.

How it's helping

Slow-draining sinks are more than a minor annoyance. They cause serious issues in your home. It could indicate a deep plumbing issue, like damaged pipes. But it's often just debris buildup inside your system. This can lead to health risks.

Stagnant water is a breeding ground for mold, mildew, bacteria, and some pests. A slow drain can cause backup issues that contaminate your home's water.

Slow-draining can also lead to issues with your water efficiency, increasing your utility bills. When sinks drain slowly, people tend to use more water than needed to try to flush it. This rarely works, but it does waste water.

A common fix for slow-draining sinks is chemical cleaners, such as Drano. But these introduce harsh and toxic chemicals into your home. They are often just a temporary solution because they don't address the cause of the clog. Using them can damage your plumbing system too.

All of these issues are not only hazardous for your home and health, but they're harmful to the environment. Wasted water depletes vital resources, and chemical cleaners can pollute water and soil.

The remedy in this TikTok video solves the root cause of the blockage without any nasty substances. This solution will keep your sink draining quickly for much longer than a toxic cleaner and keep your home healthy.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were grateful for the hack, as it proved effective for many.

One person wrote, "This worked for me, thanks!!!!"

And another said, "I just unclogged my sink watching this video!!! Definitely just got brownie points with the wife."

