Homeowner desperate for solutions to fix slow kitchen sink: 'Works like a charm'

A slow-draining sink is not an uncommon aggravation for most people, and partial clogs can be very difficult to open back up.

A Redditor dealing with this very problem appealed to others in the r/CleaningTips subreddit for help fixing an uncooperative sink drain. Fortunately, some eco-friendly cleaning ingredients are more than up for the task.

The scoop

It's amazing how the simplest of tools can save you a lot of money and avoid exposing you and the environment to harsh chemicals that may or may not fix the problem.

Boiling water is one such remedy (be careful not to splash, and don't use it with PVC). Dumping about four cups of boiling water into the drain will soften the clog, melting grease and soft, organic matter to flush it through the system.

Baking soda and vinegar is another excellent solution. Dump half a cup of baking soda down the drain first, then follow it up with half a cup of white vinegar. After a generous amount of fizzing, flush it down with hot water.

The bubbling action of the baking soda and vinegar application dislodges gunk and other materials stuck in the drain, with the hot water flushing out the broken-up result.

Half a cup of salt and half a cup of baking soda work as well, but more slowly. This combo needs to sit all night before flushing with hot water the following day. The salt acts as an abrasive and absorbs moisture, scouring the material off the drainpipe's walls, while the baking soda helps to loosen organic matter.

Wire hangers, drain snakes, and plungers are excellent secondary tools after loosening up everything with the above solutions.

How it's helping

Chemical-based cleaners, such as Drano and Liquid-Plumr, contain sodium hydroxide, sulfuric acid, and/or sodium hypochlorite. They are not natural cleaners and come with serious downsides.

They are toxic to people and pets, releasing caustic fumes that can irritate your lungs, eyes, or skin and even cause chemical burns. Over time, they can damage gaskets, rubber seals, and solder joints, disrupting the entire plumbing system.

Waterway pollution and potential soil contamination from leaks are just a couple of additional reasons to avoid using these altogether. Eco-friendly solutions help unclog sink drains without all the harmful side effects.

What everyone's saying

A lot of Reddit responses are on the same page, suggesting simple solutions that don't rely on store-bought chemicals.

One of the comments includes the baking soda and vinegar combination: "Pour a couple of cups of baking soda into the drain, followed by half a gallon of vinegar. It's. Fizzle and bubble — that's normal. Give that a few minutes, and run hot water in the sink. Pour boiling water from a pan first if you can."

"I use a shop vac for slow drains. It works like a charm," is another simplistic, clean, and tried-and-true suggestion.

"I use a shop vac for slow drains. It works like a charm," is another simplistic, clean, and tried-and-true suggestion.