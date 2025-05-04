Homeowner sparks conversation on how to unclog drain without calling plumber: 'Not sure what to do'

While it may be easy to simply pour things into your sink and forget about them, it is essential to remember that some things cannot be poured out, lest they build up and clog your drain. One of these things is cooking fat.

The scoop

A user on the r/answers subreddit learned the hard way that pouring some things into a sink is risky, even if you take precautions.

They had consistently practiced the method of pouring beef fat into a tin foil bowl in the sink, then waiting for it to harden before tossing it.

However, some fat leaked out, and their sink got clogged.

"People keep saying to pour boiling water directly down the drain slowly but when I do that it just fills up the sink with the water and doesn't go down the drain. Really can't afford a plumber right now 🙁 Not sure what to do," the post reads.

Thankfully, the forum was more than eager to help them with a simple life hack that clears drains of more than just cooking fat. It involves adding boiling water to the sink along with a dishwasher tablet and distilled vinegar.

They then let it sit for 5-10 minutes before using a wet cloth to fill their second sink drain and prevent air from entering. They also used the sink plug as a makeshift plunger in their main sink to allow the sink to drain naturally.

How it's helping

This method is an easy and relatively clean way to clear a sink clog, as ingredients such as vinegar are both effective and pose less risk to your kitchen.

Many standard cleaning products contain harsh, toxic chemicals that could prove detrimental to your health if touched or inhaled. Using natural cleaning products is not only cheaper but also healthier.

Purchasing natural cleaning products can reduce the amount of these chemicals being released into the environment and support zero-waste initiatives.

What everyone's saying

Many people who commented on the post provided helpful advice on how to clear clogs with other methods, and some warned that the tin foil method is inferior compared to alternatives that employ glass containers or paper cups — and the former is also more sustainable.

Users also suggested cleaning products including household ammonia to turn fat into soap and noted that products such as Drano should not be used for grease clogs especially.

"Be careful with dumping boiling water down your drains. Pvc is only rated for 140°," another user said.

