Plumber shares easy fix for common household issue that can save you money on costly repairs: 'Plumbers will try to overcharge you for the simplest repairs'

​A leaky sink can be more than just an annoyance; it can lead to inflated water bills and costly repairs if left unchecked. That's where Danny (@mechanicallyincleyend) comes in. Danny is a plumber who shares videos on how to fix things around the house yourself to help people save a bit of money.

The scoop

No need to replace that leaky faucet; you actually might be able to fix it. The self-proclaimed "CEO of fixing stuff" starts the video off by saying, "Plumbers will try to overcharge you for the simplest repairs."

Danny gives a quick demonstration on how to remove one of the faucet handles, using a wrench — in this case, he's working on the cold side. Once that is removed, he pulls out the cartridge and mentions you can pick up a new one from any hardware store. Saving the old stem adapter is key, he says.

He then replaces the cartridge, puts the stem back on, and voilà, the handle fits back on snug, and that annoying leak is gone.

How it's helping

The financial benefits of this DIY fix are significant. A dripping faucet can waste up to 3,000 gallons of water annually, potentially adding over $100 to yearly water bills. Addressing leaks promptly allows homeowners to not only conserve water but also avoid plumbing expenses, which can range from $150 to $350.

Reducing water waste is also extremely beneficial for the environment. It conserves resources, protects aquatic ecosystems, and minimizes energy use for water treatment.

"Less water going down the drain means more water available in the lakes, rivers and streams," the Environmental Protection Agency shares on its site.

What everyone's saying

Some TikTok users found this DIY hack helpful.

"Mine is doing this, I'm going to [fix] it," one commenter said.

"That seemed simple enough," read another comment on the video.

With just a few tools, fixing a leaky sink can be quick and cost-effective. Thanks to Danny's easy-to-follow advice, homeowners and renters can skip the pricey plumber call and save water.

