Woman demonstrates brilliant hack to keep drains running smoothly: 'Great tip'

Next time your shower gets clogged, there's no need to reach for the Drano. Instead, consider this TikToker's innovative tip to unclog drains with ingredients you might already have at home.

The scoop

"Before you call a plumber, let's try this to unclog your drains," says TikTok user Mo (@thesituationwithmo). Mo suggests pouring about a cup of white vinegar down a clogged drain, followed by "a whole bunch of boiling hot water."

"I do this about every month in all my drains and my sinks, and it really helps keep them clog-free," Mo says.

While vinegar and water might do the trick for a lightly backed-up drain, other TikTokers have suggested adding baking soda to the mix for extra cleaning action.

How it's helping

By cleaning with common kitchen items, people can save money on name-brand products — and forgo a trip to the convenience store.

White vinegar has endless uses, from removing coffee pot stains to eliminating unpleasant odors inside a car.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Plus, vinegar isn't the only natural ingredient that can work wonders for cleaning. Some people opt for hydrogen peroxide rather than bleach to clean a toilet. Others spruce up their wooden utensils with coarse salt, a lemon, and a bit of elbow grease.

In addition to being just as effective as store-bought cleaners, natural solutions are often safer for people, since they can limit exposure to harsh chemicals such as chlorine bleach. Using eco-friendly cleaners also prevents toxic chemicals from making their way into the environment when they evaporate or are rinsed down the drain.

Lastly, using at-home solutions can cut down on the single-use plastic waste from store-bought cleaners. Plastic can take up to 500 years to break down, shedding microplastics in the process. Using fewer plastic bottles of things like drain cleaner can prevent that waste from winding up in a landfill down the road.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers can't wait to put this tip to use. "I'm going to try this next time I get a clog in my sink!" one person wrote.

"I have heard of this before but never tried it!" one TikToker enthused.

"Great tip," another replied.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.