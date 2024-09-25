Woman shares surprisingly simple hack to banish funky odors from your car: 'I'm trying it now'

If you're a busy person who spends a lot of time commuting in a personal vehicle, you've probably noticed funky odors in your car from time to time.

Whether it be from the smell of that pizza takeout that just won't go away or excess moisture you tracked in from an especially rainy day, sometimes your car needs a refresh.

Luckily, one woman on TikTok has shared a shockingly simple hack for banishing unwanted smells, and it takes less than a minute of effort.

The scoop

In the video shared by Brightly (@brightly.eco), a TikToker reveals that you need only one ingredient to remove odors from your car, and you likely already have it at home. All this hack requires is a little bit of distilled white vinegar.

To remove unwanted odors from your car, simply pour about a cup of vinegar into a small dish. Then, set it in your car for a few hours overnight or while you are at work. After that, your car will be ready to air out, and you should notice a significant difference in your car's smell.

How it's helping

Cleaning or deodorizing hacks that use simple, at-home ingredients are an eco-friendly alternative to store-bought chemical cleaners. Plus, they're friendlier on your budget.

Switching to more natural cleaning methods around half of the time — such as those that use multipurpose products like vinegar, baking soda, or lemons — can save you around $90 on cleaners every year.

Using non-chemical cleaners will also cut down on plastic waste from packaging that often ends up polluting our oceans and community spaces since there are tons of hacks that help you make the most of what you have without investing in a ton of specialty products.

What's more, you'll limit your exposure to the harmful toxins. According to the American Lung Association, many conventional cleaners release hazardous chemicals that can exacerbate respiratory issues and cause headaches, among other health problems.

What everyone's saying

Some users in the comments of the cleaning hack video confirmed its effectiveness, while others couldn't wait to try it for themselves.

"This is true," wrote one user. "It kills bacteria and gets rid of bad odors. Great tip."

"I'm trying it now!!" another person said. "Meat juice ran on my carpet."

