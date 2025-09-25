Expert reveals simple cleaning hack that allows you to avoid using bleach: 'I wish more people knew'

Household cleaning products such as bleach pose hazardous consequences both within the household and outdoors.

Because of the health risks associated with chlorine and other chemicals in bleach and similar cleaning agents, consumers opt for nontoxic alternatives.

TikTok user and clean-living educator Lori Stokes of Low-Tox Living (@withlovelori) shared what she uses as a safer substitute.

#clean #fyp #viral #holistic ♬ Green Onions - Booker T. and The M.G.'s @withlovelori Okay friend, you don't need those heavy, bleachy cleaners to get your toilet sparkling. ✨ I've been using hydrogen peroxide instead and it works SO well—it disinfects, whitens, and even gets rid of odors without leaving that strong chemical smell. 🙌 Here's why I love it: It actually kills germs + bacteria naturally Lifts stains without the harsh bleach, it's safe for septic systems And I don't have to breathe in toxic fumes while I'm scrubbing It's such an easy swap, but honestly it makes a big difference for my home (and my peace of mind) Spray it all over, let it sit for a minute or so and then wipe up. - - - - #healthy

The scoop

In the video, Stokes pours hydrogen peroxide in and around her toilet, writing, "I wish more people knew!!"

"Okay, friend," she states in the caption, "you don't need those heavy, bleachy cleaners to get your toilet sparkling."

Hydrogen peroxide, she explains, disinfects, whitens, and gets rid of odors. It also naturally kills bacteria, lifts stains, and does not emit toxic fumes.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

"Peroxide is your best friend for cleaning your toilets!" she concludes.

How it's helping

Using natural or nontoxic cleaning agents can reduce water pollution.

Vinegar, baking soda and lemon, and the aforementioned hydrogen peroxide are more environmentally friendly cleaning agents that reduce chemical use in the home while also saving consumers money and limiting plastic waste.

Bleach, according to The Momentum, is "a highly concentrated chemical agent." It is made from a mix of chemicals, most popularly sodium hypochlorite, sodium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, and calcium hypochlorite.

The Momentum explains that, when flushed down drains (via toilets, washing machines, and sinks), bleach contaminates wastewater or gets pushed into the environment.

No matter where it goes, the chemicals will eventually end up in waterways, as water treatment facilities cannot rid water of all pollutants, per The Momentum.

These chemicals end up in our drinking water, and they also poison marine ecosystems. Exposure to bleach-based products, according to Bower Collective, can kill or badly hurt marine life, which impacts the rest of the food chain. This includes humans.

Hydrogen peroxide on its own, on the other hand, is eco-friendly. According to Barnhardt, hydrogen peroxide is water with an extra oxygen molecule. It is naturally occurring and breaks down into water and oxygen molecules quickly.

What everyone's saying

Commenters said they used similar methods of cleaning, also opting for natural or nontoxic products.

"I use [hydrogen peroxide] for all my cleaning," one person wrote.

Another said, "I use vinegar and baking soda."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



