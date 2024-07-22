Cleaning expert shares surprisingly simple method to rid your coffee pot of stubborn stains: '[It] looks brand new'

"Amazing! Can't wait to try this soon."

If you've noticed stains and grime building up in your coffee pot, you're not alone. It's a common struggle that coffee aficionados know all too well.

But before you resort to harsh chemicals or buy a new machine, try this simple cleaning trick that's drawing attention on TikTok.

The scoop

Cleaning influencer Kait (@acleanbee) shared her secret to getting her coffee pot looking brand new again using just a few common household items.

"It's easy to clean coffee pot stains with just table salt and ice cubes," she explains in the video. "I sometimes add a splash of distilled white vinegar, then mix it all around for a minute or two. The ice pushes the salt against the sides and bottom of the pot to loosen and lift stains."

For any stubborn spots remaining, Kait suggests sprinkling them with baking soda and giving them a quick scrub with dish soap and a brush. "After a few minutes of work, I was left with a coffee pot that looks brand new again."

How it's working

Not only does this trick save you time and elbow grease when cleaning your coffee maker, it also helps you avoid potentially toxic chemical cleaners. Using natural, nontoxic ingredients is safer for your health and better for the environment.

Plus, by extending the life and performance of your machine, you can hold off on replacing it, saving money and reducing waste in the process. If you're among the 82% of Americans who drink coffee daily, those savings can really add up.

You don't need to wait until your coffee maker accumulates stains before getting creative with cleaning products. There are cheap alternatives to many popular cleaning solutions that can save money and reduce plastic usage while being just as effective and often safer.

From using an onion to de-grime your grill to turning a discarded broom into a DIY Swiffer, it's amazing what you can accomplish when you get creative with cleaning solutions.

What people are saying

TikTok users are raving about this simple yet effective cleaning method.

"If you can get your hands on cafiza that's barista level cleaning and put some in with hot water and let soak over night!" one commenter suggested.

"Amazing! Can't wait to try this soon," another exclaimed.

So the next time your morning cup of joe leaves stubborn stains behind, you know what to do. With a little salt, ice, and vinegar, you can keep enjoying delicious coffee from a clean machine — and feel good about your choice for your wallet and the planet.

