Homeowners share easy, money-saving hack to solve common household problem: 'Works every time'

A slow-draining shower can muck up a morning routine and become smelly and gross, but there's an easy, nontoxic solution to this common problem.

The scoop

TikToker Caitlin (@cait_ross) shared a video demonstrating how just pouring hot water down the drain can avoid a big bill from the plumber.

This household cleaning hack is simple and essentially free. All you need is a pot of hot water.

The short video shows Caitlin's partner pouring boiling water down the drain as steam rises. "Going down, no problem," he can be heard saying. "It seriously is the best way to make sure your drains are … clear."

"Nice. Super cheap," Caitlin responds off-camera.

In her caption, she explains, "Our 70-year-old farmhouse has seen its fair share of clogs (especially in the winter months), and this simple trick works every time ... boiling water."

How it's helping

Regular daily activity forces many things down bathroom and kitchen sinks.

Frequent bathing and hair washing can cause hair and soap scum to clog drains just as food particles can build up in the kitchen. Sometimes people improperly dispose of things they shouldn't, like liquid grease, which can solidify in pipes and septic tanks as it cools.

That's why quick, cheap, chemical-free methods for managing clogged drains are always worth having on hand. It doesn't get more pure than plain hot water, which "melts away grease and gunk buildup like magic," as Caitlin wrote.

This method is especially easy on the wallet, but some have shared techniques that require an extra cost or two. One TikToker has shared that boiling water combined with baking soda and vinegar can do the trick without adding harsh chemicals.

Many DIY uncloggers have also realized that a plunger can be used for more than toilet cleaning. When used correctly, the suction from a plunger can remove pesky material from drains.

If you have a sink clog, you can try disassembling it and cleaning out the P-trap as well.

These natural cleaning products and methods can reduce the amount of chemicals used in the home, where you may not want to breathe in their harsh fumes. Avoiding these cleaners can also mean fewer plastic bottles hogging space in your cabinets and in already overflowing landfills.

As many consumers look to save money in an uncertain economy, more may want to prevent plumber bills unless a visit from an expert is absolutely necessary — such as to repair pipe damage.

According to Orange Coast Plumbing, "Because PVC has a low melting point, chemical drain cleaners can cause cracking, bubbling, and discoloration in pipes." The average sewer line clog repair can cost anywhere from $187 to $569, per Angi.

What everyone's saying

"OMG the best advice!" wrote one TikTok viewer.

"And if this ever fails have a plunger just for the tub and [plunge] it," suggested another.

Caitlin validated that recommendation, replying, "Yep!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.