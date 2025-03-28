Maintenance expert shares quick fix for clogged drains that can save you money: 'Like new again'

"As much as this grossed me out I am saving for later to avoid maintenance fees!"

A clogged sink can feel intimidating, but the truth is that it's easier to fix than you think – and there's a TikTok video to prove it.

The scoop

DIY home repair pro Papi Maintenance (@papimaintenance) posted a video that shows a quick and painless way to unclog a bathroom sink.

First things first: Empty out the cabinet beneath the sink. Then, lay down a towel beneath the pipes and set a small pan on top of it. Throw on some gloves and unscrew the slip-joint nuts of the p-trap — which, ironically, is u-shaped. Expect some water to spill from the pipes — that's what the pan is for.

Pull the p-trap away from the rest of the piping carefully, as this is where the bulk of the buildup will be, which should fall into the pan. Make sure you get all of it and screw off the pivot rod, which is located between the sink drain and the p-trap. Pull it out so that anything clinging to it is also released.

Screw it all back together, clean out the sink, and voilà — you're back to a flowing, functional sink.

How it's helping

Being able to fix a clog without a plumber is a major money-saver. Simple repairs can cost hundreds of dollars. It's an added bonus that this hack comes with no chemicals that can get into our waterways and contribute to the pollution of our oceans.

So many people flock to the stores for popular cleaning products like Drano, which are extremely toxic. They can corrode pipes, damage septic systems, and harm the environment. That's not to mention the plastic packaging that comes along with it, which floods our landfills and only decomposes into microplastics. Microplastics are polluting the Earth and our bodies, from the deepest seas to our brains.

Natural cleaning products typically use ingredients you already have at home and are just as effective. Plus, they're safer for the Earth and our health. You can also try other natural remedies for clogged drains such as using dish soap or baking soda and vinegar with hot water.

What everyone's saying

The sink hack was welcomed with open arms.

"As much as this grossed me out I am saving for later to avoid maintenance fees!" one TikToker wrote.

"Like new again," another vowed.

"That was easy," preached a third.

