Photos of bathroom issue prompt dire warnings against dangerous solution: 'I don't know why nobody has said this'

After trying to unclog a sink with a litany of chemicals, one person found out the dangerous truth upon seeking advice on Reddit. After being warned about this approach, they were advised on the best way to unclog a sink: manually.

"So the bathroom sink has been clogged and we've tried different types of chemicals to unclog it but nothing worked," they wrote in the r/Handyman Reddit community, which gives people advice on repairs and maintenance.

The original poster received dozens of comments, mostly telling them not to use chemicals.

"If possible, never use chemicals to clear a drain," wrote one user.

"You need to disassemble it and clean the p-trap out. Just push an old rag through all the pieces and put it back together," wrote another. "Pay close attention to how it came apart, and take pictures for reference. If it still has issues then you need to snake the drain going into the wall."

Another explained that when toxic chemicals are used to unclog sinks, they often don't work and ultimately lead to injury for those who have to physically fix the drain.

"I don't know why nobody has said this but 'BE CAREFUL' the chemicals you have used are acids, and they will burn you," said one user. "Use rubber gloves and safety glasses. I clean drains on a regular basis, I hate when residents use drain cleaner since I can get injured taking the pipe apart."

When it comes to unclogging sinks, the best way for your safety is to do it manually. This way, you avoid toxic chemicals that can harm you and the environment.

Using chemicals like these is said to result in chemical pollution, damage to ecosystems and waterways, and air pollution. The American Lung Association reported that using these chemicals in your home can lead to respiratory problems, skin irritation, and even reproductive harm.

There are other ways to support the functions of your home without toxic chemicals. Opting for safe, natural supplies or, in this case, resorting to physical solutions rather than chemical ones are easy ways to avoid the negative impacts on your health and to keep ecosystems happy.

It's clear that turning straight to chemical solutions for simple issues is often not the best route. In fact, sometimes, turning to chemical solutions leads to more labor and safety risks without even solving the problem.

Many commenters echoed this.

"Chemicals won't do it," wrote another user. "A quick YouTube video on how to take off the pop up assembly, and then clean it, will more likely solve your issue."

