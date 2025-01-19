Debate heats up after video of 55,000-square-foot Maryland mansion surfaces online: 'Would bleed me dry'

"They are building literal castles in front of your very eyes."

Just when you think you're done, the video of a homeowner's apparent attempt to replicate the Palace of Versailles keeps going.

Commenters on the r/megalophobia subreddit were astonished by a user's footage of the never-ending estate in Maryland.

The video of the sprawling property starts with an extensive garage complex and pans through the opulent home and yard. There are numerous parked cars, and the home's architecture features multiple pavilions, towers, and complex roofing patterns.

Astute viewers might note a few concerning mulch volcanoes surrounding some of the trees on the property. It's apparent there is plenty of active construction and yard work going on, though we don't see any workers outside at the time of the video.

As the camera pans around the corner, the whole landscape of the property goes to the next level with fancy features like elaborate staircases, courtyards, an artificial waterfall, and an ornate fountain.

We also can see the natural features ramp up from the shrubs, bushes, small trees and grass of the beginning of the video to more of a forest setup at the end. It's pretty thinly populated and not providing much privacy or shade for the homeowner yet.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The Redditor identifies the megamansion as "someone's house in Maryland" and credibly lists the home's size at 55,000 square feet. While the practicality of such a massive residence is questionable, that doesn't even get into the potential waste of it. We can only imagine how much energy is required to power it, as well as the heating and cooling costs.

There's also the scope of all the property owner must have done to the natural environment to carve out the space for both the home and its features. Or how many natural resources and materials were used in building the interior and exterior.

Redditors were scratching their heads at the property.

One asked: "Can you imagine the cost to replace the roof?" Another responded that the "cost to maintain anything in that house would bleed me dry."

"Doesn't seem very secluded and overall just looks ridiculous," a commenter critiqued.

Another user posed the question about the ultra-rich: "They are building literal castles in front of your very eyes and you still wonder if you are actually just a serf?"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.