Images of 'endless miles' mansion owned by megachurch pastor spark outrage online: 'This is a combined display of wealth and cheapness'

"It looks like a home you'd build in The Sims after typing in the cheat code."

A luxurious Texas mansion drew the ire of an online community for its gaudy exterior and outrageous amenities.

A Reddit user posted a series of photos of the massive Spring, Texas, property in the r/McMansionHell subreddit and captioned it, "The final boss of McMansion Hell."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

When one commenter suggested, "I think that may be the family compound built by Lyle Lovett and Julia Roberts when they lived here. Someone else correct me," another commenter pointed out that the home belongs to Houston megachurch pastor I.V. Hilliard, who allegedly owned three different churches at one point.

A listing for the property has it valued at a whopping $11 million. The compound covers 9.8 acres and contains 40,000 square feet of living space with 30 bedrooms, 31 baths, and five half baths. The primary estate features amenities such as a home theater, a fitness center, a banquet hall, and even a hair salon.

While the term "McMansion" is typically used to describe large suburban homes that are constructed larger than what the owner's budget allows for, one commenter said they believe this luxurious mansion falls under that category because "It has endless miles of nonsensical geometries and parking lots on the outside. And endless miles of carpet, plain flat drywall, and barren expanses on the inside. Its size far exceeds its budget."

Of course, luxurious properties like this are common among the wealthiest class. However, owning a mansion with such egregious additions shows a clear lack of consideration for the environmental impact it can have. For example, the construction of these properties often requires the destruction of valuable natural landscapes, potentially leading to irreversible ecological damage such as erosion and loss of natural habitats.

Other commenters shared the OP's frustration with the excessive nature of the Spring, Texas, property. These situations highlight the importance of considering sustainable practices and environmental preservation when embarking on luxury construction projects.

"One could argue that this level of McMansionhood deserves its own category. It is too cheap and ugly to be a mansion and yet too large to be a mere McMansion. Regardless of category, this is a combined display of wealth and cheapness that shocks the conscience," another commenter wrote.

