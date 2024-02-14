Expert farmer reveals simple hacks to grow better, stronger tomato plants: ‘The two greatest tomato tips that I ever received’

In a recent TikTok video, Central Florida-based gardener Andre the Farmer (@AndretheFarmer) shares two simple tomato-growing hacks that save time and money while boosting your harvest.

Andre calls these hacks “the two greatest tomato tips that I ever received.”

The scoop

Never let your baby tomato plants produce fruit, Andre advises. Simply pinch off any flowers when the plant is still young and small. That way, it can focus energy on growing sturdy stems and leaves, which will produce larger tomatoes later.

“I don’t want a little small plant putting all its energy into trying to produce fruit,” Andre says. “I want that to grow first.”

Once that tomato plant is established, it’s time to prune. Removing dead branches clears space for air to flow, which eliminates potential rot and disease.

“You’re gonna have less fungal problems and less issues with rot and things like that that are very common with tomatoes,” Andre says, “especially in a humid climate like Florida.”

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

How it’s helping

If you have the yard space, resources, and proper climate, growing your own food can save money on produce, improve your mental and physical health, and reduce your environmental impact by decreasing the demand for mass-produced, store-bought, and globally shipped produce.

Following Andre’s guidance means skipping the yield from that initial puny crop in favor of an eventual bountiful harvest, saving more dough in the long run. Letting your plant establish a solid root system and prune itself of limp branches sets you up for long-term success.

You’ll enjoy more plump, delicious tomatoes over a longer period of time, all from just a little delayed gratification and strategic snipping. Plus, a thriving plant requires fewer pesticides or other interventions down the line. That’s a win-win for your wallet, your health, and the environment.

What everyone’s saying

With tips this actionable, it’s no wonder Andre’s gardening guidance is taking root in viewers’ hearts — and yards. Fellow gardeners flooded Andre’s comments with appreciation for simple, effective growing advice even novice planters can use.

“Another excellent video with great tips…that I can use!!!” exclaims one TikTok user. “THANK YOU!!!”

Another commenter confirmed that the hack works on other types of plants. “I do the pinching of flowers with my strawberries and my patch grew expanded so much and I get so many more!”

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.