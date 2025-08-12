New homeowner searches for solar installation advice after getting slammed with 'predatory' calls: 'How do I find a company that's legit?'

"There are a ton of honest installation companies out there, but the door knockers ain't it."

Solar is one of the fastest-growing forms of electricity in the United States, with more homeowners switching to solar as the costs decrease and accessibility increases.

One new homeowner, curious about how to find trusted solar companies, asked the r/Solar Reddit forum for tips. The solar community offered plenty of guidance.

The scoop

After being bombarded by multiple solar companies all vying for the original poster's business, the original poster couldn't help but feel that these businesses were "predatory" — more interested in making a sale than helping homeowners meet their energy needs.

"I still want affordable and renewable energy for my home, but how do I find a company that's legit and not predatory? Are there any to begin with?" the OP questioned.

One commenter offered great advice: "Call at least 3 local companies for quotes. Ask around for references. Take your time making a decision, and ask a lot of questions … There are a ton of honest installation companies out there, but the door knockers ain't it."

Vetting local solar installers to find a trusted solar company can be overwhelming. How do you distinguish companies that simply want to make a sale from an honest and reliable company that does good work and has exceptional customer service?

Fortunately, EnergySage makes this vetting process a breeze for homeowners, helping them explore their network of locally vetted solar installers to get quick estimates and compare quotes.

How it's helping

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy costs while helping to lower planet-heating pollution. Solar is a renewable and clean energy source that has helped homeowners slash their monthly energy bills by half after installation.

Adding solar to your home can also increase your home's value, roughly translating to a higher home value of $25,000 compared to non-solar homes.

However, solar is not a cheap upfront investment, averaging almost $18,000 for a 5-kilowatt solar panel system.

Fortunately, EnergySage's free tools, such as its mapping tool, which breaks down solar costs and available savings on a state-by-state level, help homeowners find the lowest costs from trusted solar installers.

Homeowners who have used EnergySage have reported saving up to $10,000 on new solar projects.

What everyone's saying

Many commenters offered wide-ranging, useful pointers, hoping to guide the OP in the right direction.

"Never put solar on a roof that'll need to be replaced in 5-10 years," one commenter warned.

"Don't go with someone who uses subcontractors!" another user offered.

Along with the advice, commenters reminded the user that the panels are worth the expense.

"'Is it worth it?': Absolutely," one commenter wrote.

