Gardener demonstrates brilliant hack to make most of small space: 'This is genius'

A gardener has shared a genius idea that saves an impressive amount of space in your garden.

It means more home-grown vegetables and companion plants to supercharge your money-saving natural garden.

The scoop

On TikTok, Alyssa (@its_alyssam_) shared her brilliant trellis hack, and gardeners need only a few items to bring their garden to the next level.

All it requires is twine and some stakes. Tie the twine to a large stake and then place it diagonally into the soil, securing it with smaller stakes.

Then, position a climbing plant that you want to grow along the trellis, and watch as it spreads its vines along the frugal creation.

In addition to supporting food crops like beans or grapes, this hack can help maximize the potential of raised beds or a small patch of soil.

How it's helping

"I love how it saves space and I can plant more under the trellis!" wrote the gardener in the video's caption.

This simple yet brilliant hack not only maximizes garden space but also promotes healthier plant growth and sustainability, which could eventually save you money at the grocery store by producing food crops.

According to Seed Money, vertical gardening enhances air circulation around your plants, thereby reducing the risk of mildew, root rot, and pests that thrive in damp and crowded conditions.

It allows sunlight to penetrate all sides of the plant, which can also encourage stronger stems and a more abundant harvest.

Ultimately, it's a low-cost and waste-free alternative to expensive store-bought trellises. Twine and stakes are inexpensive and reusable, and repurposing materials already lying around the garden can cut costs while keeping waste out of landfills.

One can also enrich their garden by utilizing companion planting alongside this hack. Gardeners can grow leafy greens or herbs beneath the trellis where they'll benefit from partial shade, creating an ecosystem that supports pollinators and beneficial insects.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users loved the idea.

"This is genius," one commenter exclaimed. "I'm going to have to try this out."

Others gave advice for anyone wanting to try the hack.

"When doing trellises, make sure they run east to west so the plants will naturally follow the sun and do the work for you!" someone shared.

