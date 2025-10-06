Gardener shares stunning results after trying out age-old planting method: 'I've never done this before'

Tired of weeding, feeding, and staking every crop? One backyard gardener's experiment with the age-old "four sisters" gardening method shows how a few thoughtfully planted species can solve those headaches.

The post was shared on the r/Permaculture subreddit, where the original poster reported that this gardening technique was working as intended, with a picture of their garden to prove it.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The scoop

This method originated with the "Three Sisters," an Indigenous planting system that has been used for thousands of years. Corn, beans, and squash are planted together, and each crop plays a distinct role. The corn provides structure, the beans draw nitrogen from the air into the soil as a nutrient source, and the squash shades the soil, suppressing weeds and retaining moisture.

The "Fourth Sister" in this case was sunflowers, which provided an additional structure for the beans to grow on.

In the post, the OP explains that they unsifted compost, which welcomed volunteer cucumbers, melons, and tomatillos into the bed mix.

According to the planting order, OP stated that they started the squash seedlings a couple of weeks before planting the corn and sunflowers, and then added the beans two weeks later.

This timing trick enables taller plants to establish themselves before the beans begin to climb. The OP shared their optimism about the order they chose, while also letting commenters know that "I've never done this before."

How it's helping

The biggest practical win is saving time and energy. Companion planting reduces staking, mulching, and frequent fertilizing because the plants perform those jobs for one another. That saves money on tools, fertilizers, and pest control.

Nutritionally and mentally, gardening boosts fresh food intake and reduces stress and anxiety, benefits demonstrated in multiple studies. Growing your own produce also cuts demand for store-bought, shipped vegetables, shrinking packaging and transport emissions.

What everyone's saying

Some commenters cheered on OP's first companion planting adventure, and others offered tips.

One commenter said, "From what I've stumbled across, the fourth sister's main purpose is more-often-than-not meant to attract pollinators," and OP responded with: "Ah, super interesting! I have no shortage of pollinators in my garden, but I'm always down to attract more."

Another commenter added, "This is so beautiful!"

