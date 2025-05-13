Homeowner captures disturbing moment neighbor cuts down cherished trees without warning: 'I am devastated'

One Illinois homeowner was outraged when security video revealed that her neighbor had illegally damaged four of her old-growth trees.

The homeowner made a YouTube video about her experience, complete with footage of her neighbor's vandalism, later posted on r/treelaw for discussion.

"Neighbors cut four old-growth trees without permission," she wrote in the October 2024 post. "[In search of] attorneys/firms well versed in IL tree law."

In the video, she explained that this has been a longstanding issue between her and the neighbor in question.

"In 2018 they asked me to cut two branches hanging over their property," said the original poster. "I agreed and paid their guys to cut those two branches. They took liberties then to cut extra branches when I wasn't looking. One I knew about, but I said nothing, to my detriment."

However, in reviewing photos of her trees over the years, she realized that the damage had been even more extensive than she'd first believed. And now the neighbor had gone even further, lopping off multiple branches without consulting the homeowner at all.

"I am devastated," she said.

When confronted over text, the neighbor claimed that their contractor had only removed dead branches and that there was no green. However, green leaves are visible in the video.

Damaging trees is a big deal. Mature, healthy trees add value to property, and damaging them can lead to a risk of tree diseases and death. Trees also clean the air and provide shade, jobs they can't do if they're killed or severely trimmed.

Unfortunately, it's common for neighbors to overstep in this area, trimming or even cutting down entire trees to get a better view or prevent leaves and fruit from ending up on their property.

Commenters were sympathetic, but some didn't think this case rose to the level of a winnable legal case.

"I don't think you'll ever be fairly compensated for them overstepping," said one user.

However, they did have an idea for perfectly legal revenge that doubles as self-defense.

"You can get them where it hurts," they continued. "Plant a nice, tall, and dense hedgerow starting down by the water's edge and going towards the front end of your house, very clearly on your property. They feel entitled to see the view through your property. Don't let them have it."

Such a hedge would also keep the neighbor from freely crossing onto the original poster's property, which would be a major win.

