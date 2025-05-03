Frustrated homeowner shares shocking photo after discovering neighbor's 'massacre' of property: 'Very sad'

One neighbor's idea of property maintenance recently turned into another's environmental nightmare.

In a Reddit post, a frustrated homeowner shared photos of a large, damaged tree with the majority of its seemingly healthy limbs cut off. The homeowner wrote that their neighbor recently hacked up the tree, only leaving the trunk and a few high-up branches intact.

Seeking advice, the Redditor asked fellow tree enthusiasts whether the tree had any chance of survival after such drastic pruning.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I don't think he has any plans to drop the tree," the homeowner wrote. "At this point, I think I'd rather the whole thing come down. Very sad."

Though it isn't clear why the neighbor "trimmed" the tree so aggressively, commenters were quick to weigh in — and many believed the excessive cutting could be fatal for the tree.

"I don't know what they looked like before this, but it looks as though a significant portion of the foliage was taken off, which is a problem in and of itself," one commenter wrote. "So, losing most or all apical growth and most of its foliage will lead to stress that will probably kill the tree."

"What a hack job," another commenter added. "It's not going to do well. It may survive for a while, but it'll have a much shorter life."

A third wrote, "I always think of it like, 'if someone took off half your skin, would you be alright?' Maybe, barring infection — and you aren't going to have a good time either way."

Difficult neighbors can often be a major barrier for homeowners trying to support environmental protection and progress, or even just a healthy yard. In many cases, efforts to preserve mature trees or encourage biodiversity can clash with a neighbor's preferences for aesthetics, property boundaries, or even misconceptions about safety regarding older trees.

Trees, of course, play a vital role in maintaining environmental health. They act as natural air filters by trapping carbon pollution, helping to slow planetary warming. Their branches and trunks provide essential habitat for birds, insects, and other wildlife, while their roots help stabilize soil, prevent erosion, and support water retention.

When a large portion of a tree's foliage is removed suddenly, it can severely stress the tree, reducing its ability to photosynthesize and fight off disease. This is particularly harmful to older trees, which may not recover and can die as a result.

Still, a few commenters on the post held onto hope for the tree, pointing to nature's surprising resilience.

"I've seen trees come back from similar kinds of massacre, but what a bummer," one commenter wrote. "I hope your neighbors feel bad for that eventually."

