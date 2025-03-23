Homeowner outraged after suffering consequences of neighbor's incessant hobby: 'Twice a day … holy cow'

"How can seemingly well-put-together adults be so inconsiderate?"

Do you hate the sound of fingernails scratching on a chalkboard? Well, that's precisely how one homeowner has felt every day for over six years.

One Redditor shared a vent post on r/neighborsfromhell describing their experience living next to a noisy neighbor. Not the type of neighbor who blasts music until two in the morning, but one obsessed with a tidy lawn.

Imagine relaxing in your living room on a beautiful afternoon. Suddenly, your neighbor starts their lawnmower, weed whacker, leaf blower, or chainsaw and works tirelessly until evening. Now imagine this day after day.

This is how the poster describes their experience living next to overly tidy neighbors. "The humming of their lawnmowers that probably need to be serviced is literally driving me to the brink of insanity," they explained, clearly reaching their breaking point.

Understandably, this person is frustrated. Homeowners take pride in their investment, hoping to spend their days enjoying the peaceful comforts of home.

A noisy neighbor takes the enjoyment right out of it. And over time, their actions begin to feel rude and deliberate — even if they don't intend it that way. The poster couldn't understand it and questioned, "How can seemingly well put together adults be so inconsiderate?"

While most people desire a well-kept lawn, mowing, trimming, and weeding takes much time and effort. The average lawn takes approximately 45 minutes to mow and half a gallon of gas.

However, according to the original poster, their neighbor has over an acre of land, which requires significant time and fuel. Electric yard tools could be a more energy-efficient alternative.

Not only that, but traditional landscaping tools create a lot of noise pollution. Did you know that a chainsaw produces a sound level averaging 125 decibels? That's equivalent to a jet plane during takeoff. It's also a point where sound becomes painful to humans.

One commenter stated, "Twice a day…holy cow. Maybe they need a cow."

Actually, that's not a bad idea — Maybe not a cow, but a couple of goats that graze six hours daily.

Another commenter had some helpful advice and suggested, "You could always just start a conversation with them, since you said you're on good terms with them."

That is another excellent idea. Oftentimes, neighbors aren't even aware that their behavior is a nuisance. And all it takes to remedy the problem is an old-fashioned meeting face-to-face.

