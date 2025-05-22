Expert issues warning about seemingly harmless plant devastating Great Lakes: 'Difficult, ugly, hard plant to navigate'

In addition to being hard to eradicate, it's dangerous.

A YouTube video is shedding light on an invasive species that's quickly overwhelming parts of the Great Lakes.

In the video from Great Lakes Now, Janice Gilbert, wetland ecologist and executive director of the Invasive Phragmites Control Centre, elaborates on the growing threat of non-native phragmites, a tall reed that spreads aggressively along shorelines. She explains that, while it may look harmless, it's anything but.

"I've heard a lot of people say it's a really pretty grass, and I guess I could see that if I didn't know how destructive it was," Gilbert says.

This invasive species can outcompete native plants and disrupt habitats for fish and birds. Conservationists in the area have even found dead turtles that became trapped in the patches.

"If you have to spend any amount of time in phragmites, it quickly does not become pretty," Gilbert says. "It becomes [a] pretty difficult, ugly, hard plant to navigate."

In addition to being hard to eradicate, it's dangerous. Dried-out phragmites can build up and become a fire hazard to nearby communities.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

This unwanted wetland intruder is bad news for the community. Phragmites drives up maintenance costs for property owners and state budgets and can take over some of our favorite outdoor areas. Overgrowth can block scenic views, limit recreation such as boating and fishing, and lower nearby property values.

That's why experts urge homeowners, especially those living near lakes and wetlands, to avoid planting non-native grasses and instead do what they can to restore native vegetation. For homeowners, this is a win-win: Rewilding your yard with native plants saves water and reduces maintenance. It also creates a friendly space for pollinators, helping protect our food security. For more climate-smart landscaping tips, explore how to upgrade to a natural lawn.

Viewers in the comments chimed in with their own takes.

"In 10 to 20 years it will push out all native cattails," one wrote.

"I have seen the roots 6 feet deep in ditches they had to be excavated. [They're] a serious problem to remove," another said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





