Scientists make disturbing discovery about viruses hiding in natural water systems: 'A global health concern'

Even after sewage stops flowing, infectious viruses can persist for days.

Extreme weather doesn't just mean potential damage from wildfires and flooding — it could also put people at greater risk of catching a virus.

What's happening?

A study from Bangor University in Wales, United Kingdom, has detailed that sewage-associated viruses can persist for days in rivers, lakes, and coastal waters under certain conditions, raising concerns for public health.

According to the research, which was summarized in an article for The Conversation, viruses like norovirus and adenovirus can survive in water for up to a week, depending on the weather.

In warmer waters around 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius), viruses remained infectious for three days. Cooler temperatures stretched that survival period even longer.

Jessica Kevill, a post-doctoral research associate at Bangor's School of Environmental and Natural Sciences, said this represents "a global health concern," as climate-driven rainstorms and flooding could increase sewage discharge into natural waters.

The findings come on the heels of a troubling report from the U.K.'s Environment Agency, which revealed that water companies released raw sewage into waterways for a staggering 3.6 million hours in 2024.

Why is sewage contamination concerning?

Sewage releases expose people to harmful pathogens through activities like swimming, fishing, or boating. With extreme weather overwhelming sewer systems more often, untreated sewage can flood directly into bodies of water.

This exposure can lead to serious illnesses, especially stomach bugs from feces-related viruses.

As a warming climate brings more frequent droughts, soil becomes drier, meaning it doesn't absorb water so well. With these conditions leading to more water run-off after intense rainstorms, there's a greater risk of sewage being carried in the torrent. Because of that, experts warn we could see an even greater risk of contamination.

Importantly, virus particles don't vanish instantly. Even after sewage stops flowing, infectious viruses can persist for days, meaning that timing matters when it comes to using natural waterways safely.

What's being done about sewage-related health risks?

To reduce risk, researchers suggest avoiding water-based activities in sewage-affected waters. Bangor University's research suggested waiting two-and-a-half days when conditions are cloudy or at least 24 hours with subsequent sunny days, as sunlight can accelerate virus deterioration.

Hopeful innovations are also happening within the space. Scientists are working on natural solutions like using enzymes from bacteria to break down microplastics in sewers, offering potential new methods for cleaning wastewater before it reaches natural bodies of water.

Singaporean researchers are also advancing a "sludge-to-food-to-fuel" process that transforms sewage waste into clean hydrogen energy and sustainable animal feed.

While the discovery of lingering viruses in sewage-contaminated water is concerning, it also serves as a call to action. We must continue to push for improved infrastructure and embrace emerging tech to combat this issue and keep our sewage where it belongs: out of our water.

