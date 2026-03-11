Expert issues warning about overlooked threat that can lower your home's value: 'I would have never known'

A real estate professional took to TikTok to warn homeowners and buyers about a fast-spreading plant that can cause thousands of dollars in property damage.

In the video, Denver-based creator Kiana Johnson (@_kianamarina_) said homeowners should be aware of tree of heaven, which is invasive in the United States.

"They grow insanely fast, and when they bloom, they spread like wildfire," Kiana explained. "Translation for real estate? These trees can hurt your home value and cost you thousands in repairs."

Kiana advised homeowners and potential buyers that, if they find tree of heaven on a property, they should make plans to remove it to prevent long-term headaches.

This is important to know when shopping for a home, as removing established trees can be costly and time-consuming. As for homeowners with the tree already established in their yards, the warning is helpful for those who may not have been aware of the damage it can cause if left alone.

Invasive plants are a problem for homeowners and ecosystems alike; they tend to spread aggressively, outcompeting native plants and reducing biodiversity. Trees of heaven, in particular, is also a known host for the invasive spotted lanternfly — a pest that causes damage to a range of plants and trees.

Fortunately, homeowners who rewild their yards with native plants benefit from less maintenance and lower water bills. Not only do native species require less tending and irrigation, but they can also improve soil health, keep invasive plants at bay, and support pollinators, which are essential to the human food supply.

Even partially upgrading your yard with native plants or ground cover, such as clover and buffalo grass, can be beneficial. Plus, in dry regions, drought-resistant native plants or water-saving landscaping techniques such as xeriscaping can save homeowners a ton of money.

Commenters familiar with the tree were quick to agree, and others appreciated the heads-up. "I have absolutely torn one of those out before! Not a fun time is an invasive species. Great tip!" one said.

"Wow, thanks for the tip! I would have never known!" another added.

