Novice gardener shocks social media by creating an ‘actual paradise’ in their front yard: ‘Excellent work!’

Grass lawns are quickly becoming a trend of the past.

Homeowners and gardeners worldwide, like this Reddit user, are illustrating how wonderous and elegant our yards could look when we say goodbye to boring, typical suburban grass.

As spring comes into full swing, environmentalists are cheering on those who are swapping out grass for native plants, which can help improve any neighborhood’s biodiversity and environmental health.

While mowing the lawn feels like a good ole American pastime, experts have found that the standard grass lawn can be quite harmful to your local environment.

If you’ve ever had to maintain a green lawn or happen to own a golf course, you’ll know how thirsty grass can be. Compared to naturally occurring plants like trees, shrubs, or groundcovers, grass can require up to 40-50% more water to look fresh and healthy.

With water levels hitting all-time lows across the country, from the Mississippi River to Lake Mead, grass lawns are quickly becoming a luxury our environment can’t afford.

Already, residents in areas regularly affected by droughts, such as Los Angeles and Phoenix, are seeing record numbers of people swapping the traditional grass lawns for friendlier native plants.

Swapping grass for native plants can have a significant positive impact on biodiversity in neighborhoods. Grass lawns require a lot of resources, including water, fertilizers, and pesticides, to maintain their lush green appearance.

However, native plants are adapted to the local climate and require less water and maintenance, making them a more sustainable landscaping choice.

But swapping grass for native plants isn’t just a water issue.

When neighborhoods incorporate native plants, they can provide essential habitats for local wildlife, such as birds, bees, butterflies, and other pollinators.

Beyond your local ecosystem, native plants can help reduce soil erosion and improve soil health because they are adapted to the local soil conditions.

But the best part of these native plant yards is how they can help you become the envy of everyone on your block.

People in the comments were absolutely stunned by the outcome, with one user stating, “This looks like an actual paradise. Excellent work!”

Others were quickly getting inspired, such as one person who said, “I don’t usually do this, but I gotta say #goals.”

