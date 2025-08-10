Expert issues warning over seemingly harmless plant that can wreak havoc on homes: 'Can actually cause damage to the foundations'

One common yet damaging plant could be causing unseen issues to your property.

Home surveyor and TikTok user Dan (@danthesurveyorman) revealed the creeping plant that has wreaked havoc on homes in the past. He warned that homeowners should be careful of this invasive plant.

"Everyone's heard of Japanese Knotweed, but what some people often overlook is bamboo," he stated in a video. "Some bamboo plants have invasive root systems that can grow horizontally and, if allowed to get too close to the property, can actually cause damage to the foundations below."

Dan then pointed out an issue with one home that had horizontally growing bamboo shooting out of the foundation.

Indeed, bamboo growing this way has been known to lift pavements, damage foundations, and encroach on neighboring properties.

Bamboo plants are thought to have been brought to the U.S. in the 1800s. The plant's underground rhizomes make it difficult to catch and rapid to spread. They can alter soil conditions and dramatically outcompete native plants.

Invasive species like bamboo are estimated to cost the United States a whopping $120 billion in damages annually, according to the Department of the Interior.

Homeowners can find it difficult to manage invasive plants in their gardens. Removal can cost hundreds of dollars; however, understanding which plants are invasive and remedying them by rewilding your yard with a focus on native plants can help mitigate the damage.

Native plants are extremely easy to maintain and can dramatically lower your water bills, all while creating a healthier, more sustainable environment within your yard.

As native plants are used to the environment of your home, they settle easily, requiring less water and fertilizer because they are typically able to thrive in their natural habitat.

Commenters agreed that bamboo is a dangerous and costly mistake to watch out for.

"My aunts' house's foundation was destroyed by [their] neighbors' bamboo," wrote one. "They filled their entire garden to make a 'jungle oasis.' [There was a] whole legal battle after that."

"Regret planting it in my garden," wrote another exasperated commenter.

